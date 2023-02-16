Beat Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign and your alts can pay to skip it

A Destiny 2 character boost will let players pay to skip the Lightfall campaign on their alternate characters (alts) after completing it on their main, removing a significant headache for players who don’t want to replay the campaign to access endgame content on multiple characters. This new campaign skip is in addition to the existing character boost that allows players to skip the FPS game‘s gear grind – having reached the game’s soft power cap with one character, they can pay for an armour set at that cap for their alts, so there’s precedent for this kind of thing.

The news comes in the latest issue of This Week at Bungie, the Destiny developer’s weekly update. The TWAB doesn’t say how much Guardians will have to pay to skip the campaign on secondary characters, but the existing paid power boosts cost 200 Silver, or roughly $20, so we shouldn’t assume it’ll be cheap. Both the campaign skip and the Lightfall power skip will be available in-game as of Destiny 2 season 20 and the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, for those that meet the necessary requirements to activate them.

Unless the price turns out to be truly extortionate, the ability to skip the campaign will be appealing to many. In previous expansions, new subclasses, destination-based quests, or endgame activities were typically locked behind the story campaign. This meant that players who wanted to access that content on all three character classes would have to spend hours completing the campaign three times, and though Destiny’s campaigns are generally brilliant – especially in recent expansions – that’s pretty tedious. It’s not ideal to have to pay for the chance to skip the chore, but we suppose it’s nice to have the option.

Notably, the new campaign boost will also grant players a high-level armour set if they have already reached the soft cap on a primary character, and thus includes the pwoer boost. However, players simply have to reach the soft cap to purchase the boost that grants high-level armour to additional characters, and this boost will not skip the campaign. Players should also note that, for the time being, Lightfall will be the only campaign they can skip on alternate accounts. The character boosts will not apply to the New Light campaign or other expansions.

Importantly, the campaign boost will unlock the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, forthcoming in Lightfall. Players who choose to exercise the campaign boost will miss out on the initial chance to earn rewards and Triumphs from completing it – players who finished The Witch Queen campaign on Legendary difficulty, for example, could choose between two exotic armour pieces at its conclusion – but, assuming Lightfall’s campaign offers a similar reward, players who pay to skip it can still play the Legendary campaign missions at their leisure and eventually claim the rewards.

Though Destiny 2 season 19 is winding down, Guardians still have time to wrap up outstanding Season of the Seraph activities such as the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest, the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon, and the not-to-be-missed Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest. Final Dawn features one of the most memorable moments in the history of Destiny 2, one of the best multiplayer games available on PC, in our view.