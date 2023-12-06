What are the Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zur rewards? This punishing Pinnacle Dungeon is the highlight of patch 1.2.3, offering high-level players a chance to test their mettle against the hardest challenges that the servants of Zir can throw at them.

That said, the Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir rewards aren’t as substantial as you might assume. In many ways, the challenge is meant to be the reward in itself, as Blizzard continues to expand the Diablo 4 endgame for its most powerful players. The Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir is effectively a time trial, which tasks you to clear the Diablo 4 dungeon in the space of ten minutes. However, this simple challenge is easier said than done, and even battle-hardened Diablo 4 veterans can may find it a struggle. That said, here’s what you can earn once you finally beat it.

All Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir rewards

The Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir rewards are:

Tears of Blood (Unique Glyph)

1,000 Glyph XP

At base level, Tears of Blood increases your damage by 2.0% for every five Core Stats purchased within range. It also grants a +50.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range, and this bonus increases by 10% every ten levels.

The main draw of Tears of Blood is its extraordinarily high max level cap, which tops out at 200 – so suffice it to say you’ll need plenty of Glyph XP if you plan to stick with it for the long haul. It scales off your Core Stats, so be sure to take that into account while slotting it into Diablo 4 Paragon Boards for your best Diablo 4 classes.

Now that you know the Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir rewards, you can decide whether taking on the Diablo 4 bosses that lurk within are worth your time. We’ve also got more details on the Diablo 4 patch 1.2.3 notes to get up to speed with all the latest changes. Finally, check out how to perform a Diablo 4 respec if your current Diablo 4 build isn’t quite up to snuff.