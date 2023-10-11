Already hailed as the biggest Diablo 4 patch notes since launch, Blizzard’s Diablo 4 Season 2 update just got even larger. Following the D4 developer update on Tuesday October 10, where the team revealed its extensive patch 1.2.0 notes ahead of the start of the next season, additional gear has now been added. Not only does this give us an even clearer picture of what we’ll be hunting down in Season 2, it also helps to round out the picture of how the new damage calculations in Diablo IV will play out.

Tuesday’s Diablo 4 campfire chat laid out the vast Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 notes, among which are a complete rework of how elemental resistances and armor work, bringing the game’s defensive values a little closer to some systems we see in Path of Exile. In addition to this is a rework of damage values, designed to nerf the overwhelming power of critical strikes and the vulnerable status effect in the RPG game, and now we’ve got the second part of the puzzle.

Community manager Adam Fletcher confirms that this update to the Diablo 4 patch notes now includes “the rest of the new unique items coming to the game as well as the paragon glyphs” That means you’ll now be able to work out what the best Diablo 4 Uniques in Season 2 are – and a reminder that, while these high-end items are restricted to appearing in World Tier 4, you’ll actually be able to target earning specific ones that you’re after from the new endgame boss fights, making them easier to get.

The new Paragon glyphs should help you earn some incredibly potent buffs for your Diablo 4 Paragon board. For example, the ‘Desecration’ glyph should make for a very potent Necromancer build, causing you to deal 15% more damage while standing in your Desecrated Ground. This effect, unlike most bonus damage values, is multiplicative, meaning it’ll boost your entire damage number by that amount and create some incredibly potent rewards for following a specific playstyle.

Likewise, the ‘Twister’ glyph for Barbarian works somewhat similarly to the ‘Rumble’ one shown off during the livestream, but for Dust Devils. With it equipped, you’ll deal 13% increased damage for four seconds after creating one of the deadly tornadoes, making them a more viable Barbarian build option. With a helpful respec option coming in Diablo 4 patch 1.2.1 alongside a training dummy, you’ll be able to experiment more freely and see what works.

With several multiplicative damage options among the new Unique items also, it seems like you’ll be able to get some pretty significant damage boosts from thoughtful gearing. If it works as advertised, this should be exactly what Diablo IV needed – opening up much more potential for actual build crafting beyond stacking as much crit and vulnerable damage as possible. I can’t wait to start working out what the best Diablo 4 endgame builds look like now.

Curiously, game director Joe Shely also took the opportunity to respond to Twitch streamer Zack ‘Asmongold’ regarding an unanswered question about whether one of the most powerful Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts in Season 1, which allows Necromancers to auto-cast their abilities while near corpses, would become available as a bonus in the core game. Shely doesn’t answer directly, but instead teases, “Saw your question, make sure to tune into Blizzcon!”

You can check the full Diablo 4 patch notes for Season 2 via Blizzard’s website, including all the additional items that have been included overnight. While you’re pondering what your next Diablo 4 build looks like, we’ll be sure to keep bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the Season of Blood.

Get up to speed on how the new Diablo 4 Vampiric Powers work ahead of the Diablo 4 Season 2 start date, so that you’re ready to take on the new season in style.