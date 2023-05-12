Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times, location, and how to beat

Ashava the Pestilent, the Diablo 4 beta world boss, is by far and away the toughest challenge in the server slam. This pestilent demon effortlessly steals the lives of wayward adventurers using its scythed talons – but you won’t find her lurking at the end of a dungeon. Instead, Ashava’s hellish portal only appears at set times. She’s easy to miss, but we’re here to help ensure you both locate and beat her within her set spawn times.

While there will undoubtedly be a whole host of Diablo 4 world bosses to take on once we’re able to fully explore the open-world game upon its release date, there’s currently only one world boss that you can expect to encounter in the Diablo 4 server slam. Here’s the lowdown on Ashava the Pestilent’s location and spawn times, so you can find and beat one of the toughest world bosses in what may be one of the best PC games of this year.

Where to find the Diablo 4 world boss Ashava location

The Diablo 4 world boss, Ashava the Pestilent, is located in The Crucible, the easternmost area in the Fractured Peaks region.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend your precious time with the Diablo 4 beta waiting around for Ashava to spawn. Once this fearsome boss appears, a tooltip appears advising you to travel to the marked location on your Diablo 4 map.

Diablo 4 world boss Ashava server slam spawn times

The Diablo 4 world boss spawn times are as follows:

Saturday, May 13

9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST

12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST

3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST

6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM BST

9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM BST

Sunday, May 14

12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST

3 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 AM BST

6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST

9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST

How to beat Ashava in Diablo 4

If you’re looking to take on a Diablo 4 world boss and survive, you want to be kitted out with your best skills and equipment. Whether you’re a Barbarian or a Sorcerer, we have builds for all Diablo 4 classes – including the Necromancer and Druid.

Ashava sits at the level cap for the server slam, so don’t harbour any dreams about taking her on solo. You can coordinate with up to 12 other players in the battle, so be sure to make use of Diablo 4 crossplay and co-op to bring a few friends along with you in the multiplayer game.

If you’re lucky enough to defeat Ashava during the server slam, there are some rewards at hand too, specifically the new Cry of Ashava mount trophy.

With this guide under your belt, you should have no trouble tracking down Ashava the Pestilent and beating the only Diablo 4 world boss that features in the server slam. Be sure to check the system requirements against your own hardware ahead of the final beta, and keep the Diablo 4 error code 315306 to hand in case you fall afoul of it as you play. Finally, we’ve got the lowdown on Diablo 4 Steam Deck compatibility, so you can get your ARPG fix on the go.