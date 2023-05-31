Diablo 4 runes and runewords explained

What are Diablo 4 runes and runewords? The feature is one Diablo fans will recognize. The idea was that you could combine individual runes into runewords and insert them into socketed items, adding to their powers and abilities. But with no runes in Diablo 4 just yet, we – like you – are eager to know whether they’re coming, so we asked the devs, of course.

We know that D2’s beloved runeword system is not returning in time for the Diablo 4 release date, but that doesn’t mean they’re not making their way to Diablo 4 in the future. Whichever of the five Diablo 4 classes you choose, runes would be combined and added to your items, just like gems, to increase their abilities. So what do we know about Diablo 4 runes, runewords, and when they’re coming to the game?

Are runes in Diablo 4?

Runes and runewords are not in Diablo 4 – yet. However, our chat with lead class designer Adam Jackson suggests they could be on the way.

In chatting with us, he strongly hinted that Diablo 2 runewords could return. On top of this, runes were actually seen in Diablo 4 footage way back in 2019, which also backs up our theory that they will arrive in the future.

How do Diablo 4vrunes and runewords work?

Historically, runes have been items that are either dropped by bosses or can be found in the world, much like the other prominent and useful Diablo 4 resources. Containing part of a word, a rune will form part of a longer runeword and cannot be used on its own. For example, some well-known D2 runes include Amn, Ber, Ist, Sol, and Sur, which when combined become the runeword Eternity. You could also add Eternity to a melee weapon with five sockets to enhance damage, life stolen, and more.

When runes finally arrive in Diablo 4, we expect them to work in much the same way as they have in previous games, and you can get used to socketed items before they arrive by utilizing Diablo 4 gems. If runes arrive, it’s likely that you’ll be able to use them with some gems, and they’ll behave in much the same way.

While that’s all we know about Diablo 4 runes and runewords right now, we’ll of course update you with more as soon as the mechanic is announced. In the meantime, it’s not like there isn’t plenty to keep you busy in one of the best PC games of the year, with over 120 Diablo 4 dungeons, each of which could include a surprise cameo from The Butcher, so equip the best Diablo 4 weapons and prepare for the fight.