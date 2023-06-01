All Diablo 4 resources, plants, and ores

Various Diablo 4 resources are essential to obtaining better armor and upgrading your health potions, so here’s what you need and where it can be found.

Diablo 4 resources: Lorath carries a deer carcass over his shoulder.

Updated:

Diablo 4

What are the Diablo 4 resources? There are loads of raw materials and ingredients scattered around Sanctuary, and you may even find yourself just picking things up without even realizing what it does. Meanwhile, you could find yourself short on something you really need. Either way, we’ve gone to hell and back looking for all of the Diablo 4 resources below, so we can share with you where to find them all and what they can be used for.

Like with any expansive RPG game, you’ll spend a lot of your time in Diablo 4 looting your surroundings and picking up items from falling foes, sometimes not even sure what they do. Loaded with Diablo 4 weapons, jewels, and more, your main inventory needs regular clearing, while a separate, non-capped inventory stores your many potion ingredients and ores. With all those materials and items at your fingertips, it’s easy to forget where they came from, so here’s all of the Diablo 4 resources and their details, to help prepare you for the Diablo 4 release date.

Reddamine, one of the many Diablo 4 resources, and other valuable items, lay on the floor having burst from a chest.

All Diablo 4 resources list

Here are all the Diablo 4 resource types:

Plants

Plants can be found from chests around the Diablo 4 map, but are mainly obtained from the ground in their natural habitat. Naturally, the main use for plants is in Diablo 4 elixirs and potions, each with their own unique properties, and they are also required for each healing potion upgrade.

Plant Location Use
Gallowvine Across Sanctuary
  • Healing potion upgrades
  • Acrobatics elixirs
  • Assault elixirs
  • Crushing elixirs
  • Curative elixir
  • Iron barb elixirs
  • Precision elixirs
  • Third-eye elixirs
  • Beast-slaying elixir
  • Demon-slaying elixir
  • Man-slaying elixir
  • Undead-slaying elixir
  • Resistance elixirs
  • Song of the Mountain incense
  • Spirit Dance incense
Angelbreath Across Sanctuary
  • Greater healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Most elixirs
  • Most incense
Biteberry Fractured Peaks
  • Minor healing potion upgrade
  • Light healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Iron barb elixirs
  • Beast-slaying elixir
  • Cold resist elixirs
  • Magic resist elixir
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Spiral Morning incense
  • Storm of the Wilds incense
  • Desert Escape incense
  • Song of the Mountain incense
  • Blessed Guide incense
Howler Moss Scosglen
  • Moderate healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Crushing elixirs
  • Third eye elixirs
  • Beast-slaying elixir
  • Poison resist elixirs
  • Desert Afternoon incense
  • Sage’s Whisper incense
  • Soothing Spices incense
  • Spiral Morning incense
  • Spirit Dance incense
  • Storm of the Wilds incense
Reddamine Dry Steppes
  • Strong healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Demon-slaying elixir
  • Man-slaying elixir
  • Lightning resist elixirs
  • Ancient Times incense
  • Blessed Guide incense
  • Desert Afternoon incense
  • Queen’s Supreme incense
  • Reddamine Buzz incense
  • Storm of the Wilds incense
Blightshade Hawezar
  • Greater healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Curative elixir
  • Precision elixirs
  • Demon-slaying elixir
  • Undead-slaying elixir
  • Shadow resist elixirs
  • Ancient Time incense
  • Desert Escape incense
  • Sage’s Whisper incense
  • Spiral Morning incense
Lifesbane Kehjistan
  • Greater healing potion upgrade
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Assault elixirs
  • Man-slaying elixir
  • Undead-slaying elixir
  • Fire resist elixirs
  • Reddamine Buzz incense
  • Soothing Spices incense
  • Spiral Morning incense
  • Desert Escape incense
Fiend Rose Helltide events
  • Major healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Heady elixirs
  • Potent Precision elixir
  • Ancient Times incense
  • Blessed Guide incense
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Desert Afternoon incense
  • Queen’s Supreme incense
  • Reddamine Buzz incense
  • Sage’s Whisper incense
  • Soothing Spices incense
  • Spiral Morning incense

Diablo 4 resources: The player interacts with an Ore Vein in the wild in Sanctuary.

Ores

Metals and gems can be obtained from ore veins around Sanctuary, and iron and silver are used for improving weapons and jewelry, while gems can be embedded in socketed gear. Scattered Prisms, meanwhile, are a legendary item that can be found inside the largest of world bosses – but of course you’ve got to kill them first.

Ore Location Use
Iron Chunk Across Sanctuary, salvage Upgrading weapons and jewelry
Silver Ore Across Sanctuary, salvage Upgrading weapons and jewelry
Scattered Prism Dropped by large world bosses Upgrading weapons and jewelry

Skins

There are only two skins in Diablo 4, rawhide and superior leather, with leather dropping from most wild beasts you slay. Naturally, skins are used for improving your armor.

Skin Dropped by Use
Rawhide Most wildlife and beasts, salvage Upgrading armor
Superior Leather Some wildlife and beasts, salvage Upgrading armor

A Demon's heart, one of the many Diablo 4 resources, is collected after defeating a Flesh Thresher in Dry Steppes.

Monster Parts

Like plants, monster parts are another ingredient used by the alchemist to make most potion upgrades, elixirs, and incense. Somewhat predictably, these organic materials are obtained from killing monsters, demons, and other hellish beasts.

Monster part Dropped by Use
Demon’s Heart Demons
  • Moderate healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Acrobatics elixirs
  • Death evasion elixir
  • Demon-slaying elixir
  • Fire resist elixirs
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Desert Escape incense
  • Ancient Times incense
Paletongue Evil humans
  • Assault elixirs
  • Crushing elixirs
  • Precision elixirs
  • Man-slaying elixir
  • Cold resist elixirs
  • Blessed Guide incense
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Soothing Spices incense
  • Spirit Dance incense
Grave Dust Humans, demons, corpses
  • Greater healing potion upgrade
  • Superior healing potion upgrade
  • Precision elixirs
  • Undead-slaying elixir
  • Magic resist elixir
  • Shadow resist elixirs
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Reddamine Buzz incense
  • Sage’s Whisper incense
Crushed Beast Bones Beasts, animals, and werecreatures
  • Light healing potion upgrade
  • Acrobatics elixirs
  • Assault elixirs
  • Iron barb elixirs
  • Third-eye elixirs
  • Lightning resist elixirs
  • Poison resist elixirs
  • Beast-slaying elixir
  • Chorus of War incense
  • Queen’s Supreme incense
  • Song of the Mountain incense
  • Storm of the Wilds incense

Salvage

Diablo 4 Salvage is a mechanic that turns in unwanted items to the blacksmith, who scraps them for materials. While some of the items above can also be obtained through salvage, such as skins and ores, the following resources can only be obtained by salvaging rare weapons and jewelry. The resources you obtain can then be put back into your best items to upgrade them. Sigil Powder is the exception here, and is salvaged at the occultist from Nightmare Sigils in order to craft, well, Nightmare Sigils. The use for this is to change the level of Sigil, as you can salvage a Sigil from any tier to craft an alternative one.

Salvage Found/Salvaged from Use
Forgotten Soul Helltide events Upgrade sacred and ancestral gear
Veiled Crystal Rare weapons and armor Enchant and imbue armor, weapons, and jewelry
Coiling Ward Legendary armor Upgrade legendary armor
Abtruse Sigil Legendary jewelry Upgrade legendary jewelry
Sigil Powder Nightmare Sigil (Occultist) Craft Nightmare Sigils
Baleful Fragment Legendary weapons Upgrade legendary weapons

Refine resources

If you’re particularly low on some of the resources above, you might be able to craft them from others, otherwise known as refining. As with most of the recipes above, this will cost you in gold (200) as well as the resources required, so take a look at our guide to Diablo 4 farming if you’re in need of more of the shiny stuff, too.

To make Refine
Biteberry Gallowvine
Blightshade Gallowvine
Gallowvine Reddamine, Biteberry, Blightshade, Lifesbane, or Howler Moss
Howler Moss Gallowvine
Lifesbane Gallowvine
Reddamine Gallowvine
Silver Ore Iron Chunks
Superior Leather Rawhide

With that, you know everything there is to know about the Diablo 4 resources that can be found across Sanctuary – though it won’t make it any easier to find those fiend roses. As we’re helping you in your battle against Lilith, check out our Diablo 4 tips for surviving the demon mother herself and for getting about the map, including where to find all of the Diablo 4 dungeon locations, as they’re one of the best places to go looking for some of the resources above. While you’re at it, don’t forget to take a look at the best Diablo 4 builds, according to us and Diablo 4 devs.

Please don't ask Danielle what her favourite PC games or genres are, she'll never give the same answer. Currently, you'll find her playing Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Dead by Daylight - not necessarily all at the same time.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.