All Diablo 4 resources, plants, and ores

What are the Diablo 4 resources? There are loads of raw materials and ingredients scattered around Sanctuary, and you may even find yourself just picking things up without even realizing what it does. Meanwhile, you could find yourself short on something you really need. Either way, we’ve gone to hell and back looking for all of the Diablo 4 resources below, so we can share with you where to find them all and what they can be used for.
Like with any expansive RPG game, you’ll spend a lot of your time in Diablo 4 looting your surroundings and picking up items from falling foes, sometimes not even sure what they do. Loaded with Diablo 4 weapons, jewels, and more, your main inventory needs regular clearing, while a separate, non-capped inventory stores your many potion ingredients and ores. With all those materials and items at your fingertips, it’s easy to forget where they came from, so here’s all of the Diablo 4 resources and their details, to help prepare you for the Diablo 4 release date.
All Diablo 4 resources list
Here are all the Diablo 4 resource types:
Plants
Plants can be found from chests around the Diablo 4 map, but are mainly obtained from the ground in their natural habitat. Naturally, the main use for plants is in Diablo 4 elixirs and potions, each with their own unique properties, and they are also required for each healing potion upgrade.
|Plant
|Location
|Use
|Gallowvine
|Across Sanctuary
|
|Angelbreath
|Across Sanctuary
|
|Biteberry
|Fractured Peaks
|
|Howler Moss
|Scosglen
|
|Reddamine
|Dry Steppes
|
|Blightshade
|Hawezar
|
|Lifesbane
|Kehjistan
|
|Fiend Rose
|Helltide events
|
Ores
Metals and gems can be obtained from ore veins around Sanctuary, and iron and silver are used for improving weapons and jewelry, while gems can be embedded in socketed gear. Scattered Prisms, meanwhile, are a legendary item that can be found inside the largest of world bosses – but of course you’ve got to kill them first.
|Ore
|Location
|Use
|Iron Chunk
|Across Sanctuary, salvage
|Upgrading weapons and jewelry
|Silver Ore
|Across Sanctuary, salvage
|Upgrading weapons and jewelry
|Scattered Prism
|Dropped by large world bosses
|Upgrading weapons and jewelry
Skins
There are only two skins in Diablo 4, rawhide and superior leather, with leather dropping from most wild beasts you slay. Naturally, skins are used for improving your armor.
|Skin
|Dropped by
|Use
|Rawhide
|Most wildlife and beasts, salvage
|Upgrading armor
|Superior Leather
|Some wildlife and beasts, salvage
|Upgrading armor
Monster Parts
Like plants, monster parts are another ingredient used by the alchemist to make most potion upgrades, elixirs, and incense. Somewhat predictably, these organic materials are obtained from killing monsters, demons, and other hellish beasts.
|Monster part
|Dropped by
|Use
|Demon’s Heart
|Demons
|
|Paletongue
|Evil humans
|
|Grave Dust
|Humans, demons, corpses
|
|Crushed Beast Bones
|Beasts, animals, and werecreatures
|
Salvage
Diablo 4 Salvage is a mechanic that turns in unwanted items to the blacksmith, who scraps them for materials. While some of the items above can also be obtained through salvage, such as skins and ores, the following resources can only be obtained by salvaging rare weapons and jewelry. The resources you obtain can then be put back into your best items to upgrade them. Sigil Powder is the exception here, and is salvaged at the occultist from Nightmare Sigils in order to craft, well, Nightmare Sigils. The use for this is to change the level of Sigil, as you can salvage a Sigil from any tier to craft an alternative one.
|Salvage
|Found/Salvaged from
|Use
|Forgotten Soul
|Helltide events
|Upgrade sacred and ancestral gear
|Veiled Crystal
|Rare weapons and armor
|Enchant and imbue armor, weapons, and jewelry
|Coiling Ward
|Legendary armor
|Upgrade legendary armor
|Abtruse Sigil
|Legendary jewelry
|Upgrade legendary jewelry
|Sigil Powder
|Nightmare Sigil (Occultist)
|Craft Nightmare Sigils
|Baleful Fragment
|Legendary weapons
|Upgrade legendary weapons
Refine resources
If you’re particularly low on some of the resources above, you might be able to craft them from others, otherwise known as refining. As with most of the recipes above, this will cost you in gold (200) as well as the resources required, so take a look at our guide to Diablo 4 farming if you’re in need of more of the shiny stuff, too.
|To make
|Refine
|Biteberry
|Gallowvine
|Blightshade
|Gallowvine
|Gallowvine
|Reddamine, Biteberry, Blightshade, Lifesbane, or Howler Moss
|Howler Moss
|Gallowvine
|Lifesbane
|Gallowvine
|Reddamine
|Gallowvine
|Silver Ore
|Iron Chunks
|Superior Leather
|Rawhide
With that, you know everything there is to know about the Diablo 4 resources that can be found across Sanctuary – though it won’t make it any easier to find those fiend roses. As we’re helping you in your battle against Lilith, check out our Diablo 4 tips for surviving the demon mother herself and for getting about the map, including where to find all of the Diablo 4 dungeon locations, as they’re one of the best places to go looking for some of the resources above. While you’re at it, don’t forget to take a look at the best Diablo 4 builds, according to us and Diablo 4 devs.