All Diablo 4 resources, plants, and ores

What are the Diablo 4 resources? There are loads of raw materials and ingredients scattered around Sanctuary, and you may even find yourself just picking things up without even realizing what it does. Meanwhile, you could find yourself short on something you really need. Either way, we’ve gone to hell and back looking for all of the Diablo 4 resources below, so we can share with you where to find them all and what they can be used for.

Like with any expansive RPG game, you’ll spend a lot of your time in Diablo 4 looting your surroundings and picking up items from falling foes, sometimes not even sure what they do. Loaded with Diablo 4 weapons, jewels, and more, your main inventory needs regular clearing, while a separate, non-capped inventory stores your many potion ingredients and ores. With all those materials and items at your fingertips, it’s easy to forget where they came from, so here’s all of the Diablo 4 resources and their details, to help prepare you for the Diablo 4 release date.

All Diablo 4 resources list

Here are all the Diablo 4 resource types:

Plants

Plants can be found from chests around the Diablo 4 map, but are mainly obtained from the ground in their natural habitat. Naturally, the main use for plants is in Diablo 4 elixirs and potions, each with their own unique properties, and they are also required for each healing potion upgrade.

Plant Location Use Gallowvine Across Sanctuary Healing potion upgrades

Acrobatics elixirs

Assault elixirs

Crushing elixirs

Curative elixir

Iron barb elixirs

Precision elixirs

Third-eye elixirs

Beast-slaying elixir

Demon-slaying elixir

Man-slaying elixir

Undead-slaying elixir

Resistance elixirs

Song of the Mountain incense

Spirit Dance incense Angelbreath Across Sanctuary Greater healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Most elixirs

Most incense Biteberry Fractured Peaks Minor healing potion upgrade

Light healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Iron barb elixirs

Beast-slaying elixir

Cold resist elixirs

Magic resist elixir

Chorus of War incense

Spiral Morning incense

Storm of the Wilds incense

Desert Escape incense

Song of the Mountain incense

Blessed Guide incense Howler Moss Scosglen Moderate healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Crushing elixirs

Third eye elixirs

Beast-slaying elixir

Poison resist elixirs

Desert Afternoon incense

Sage’s Whisper incense

Soothing Spices incense

Spiral Morning incense

Spirit Dance incense

Storm of the Wilds incense Reddamine Dry Steppes Strong healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Demon-slaying elixir

Man-slaying elixir

Lightning resist elixirs

Ancient Times incense

Blessed Guide incense

Desert Afternoon incense

Queen’s Supreme incense

Reddamine Buzz incense

Storm of the Wilds incense Blightshade Hawezar Greater healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Curative elixir

Precision elixirs

Demon-slaying elixir

Undead-slaying elixir

Shadow resist elixirs

Ancient Time incense

Desert Escape incense

Sage’s Whisper incense

Spiral Morning incense Lifesbane Kehjistan Greater healing potion upgrade

Major healing potion upgrade

Assault elixirs

Man-slaying elixir

Undead-slaying elixir

Fire resist elixirs

Reddamine Buzz incense

Soothing Spices incense

Spiral Morning incense

Desert Escape incense Fiend Rose Helltide events Major healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Heady elixirs

Potent Precision elixir

Ancient Times incense

Blessed Guide incense

Chorus of War incense

Desert Afternoon incense

Queen’s Supreme incense

Reddamine Buzz incense

Sage’s Whisper incense

Soothing Spices incense

Spiral Morning incense

Ores

Metals and gems can be obtained from ore veins around Sanctuary, and iron and silver are used for improving weapons and jewelry, while gems can be embedded in socketed gear. Scattered Prisms, meanwhile, are a legendary item that can be found inside the largest of world bosses – but of course you’ve got to kill them first.

Ore Location Use Iron Chunk Across Sanctuary, salvage Upgrading weapons and jewelry Silver Ore Across Sanctuary, salvage Upgrading weapons and jewelry Scattered Prism Dropped by large world bosses Upgrading weapons and jewelry

Skins

There are only two skins in Diablo 4, rawhide and superior leather, with leather dropping from most wild beasts you slay. Naturally, skins are used for improving your armor.

Skin Dropped by Use Rawhide Most wildlife and beasts, salvage Upgrading armor Superior Leather Some wildlife and beasts, salvage Upgrading armor

Monster Parts

Like plants, monster parts are another ingredient used by the alchemist to make most potion upgrades, elixirs, and incense. Somewhat predictably, these organic materials are obtained from killing monsters, demons, and other hellish beasts.

Monster part Dropped by Use Demon’s Heart Demons Moderate healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Acrobatics elixirs

Death evasion elixir

Demon-slaying elixir

Fire resist elixirs

Chorus of War incense

Desert Escape incense

Ancient Times incense Paletongue Evil humans Assault elixirs

Crushing elixirs

Precision elixirs

Man-slaying elixir

Cold resist elixirs

Blessed Guide incense

Chorus of War incense

Soothing Spices incense

Spirit Dance incense Grave Dust Humans, demons, corpses Greater healing potion upgrade

Superior healing potion upgrade

Precision elixirs

Undead-slaying elixir

Magic resist elixir

Shadow resist elixirs

Chorus of War incense

Reddamine Buzz incense

Sage’s Whisper incense Crushed Beast Bones Beasts, animals, and werecreatures Light healing potion upgrade

Acrobatics elixirs

Assault elixirs

Iron barb elixirs

Third-eye elixirs

Lightning resist elixirs

Poison resist elixirs

Beast-slaying elixir

Chorus of War incense

Queen’s Supreme incense

Song of the Mountain incense

Storm of the Wilds incense

Salvage

Diablo 4 Salvage is a mechanic that turns in unwanted items to the blacksmith, who scraps them for materials. While some of the items above can also be obtained through salvage, such as skins and ores, the following resources can only be obtained by salvaging rare weapons and jewelry. The resources you obtain can then be put back into your best items to upgrade them. Sigil Powder is the exception here, and is salvaged at the occultist from Nightmare Sigils in order to craft, well, Nightmare Sigils. The use for this is to change the level of Sigil, as you can salvage a Sigil from any tier to craft an alternative one.

Salvage Found/Salvaged from Use Forgotten Soul Helltide events Upgrade sacred and ancestral gear Veiled Crystal Rare weapons and armor Enchant and imbue armor, weapons, and jewelry Coiling Ward Legendary armor Upgrade legendary armor Abtruse Sigil Legendary jewelry Upgrade legendary jewelry Sigil Powder Nightmare Sigil (Occultist) Craft Nightmare Sigils Baleful Fragment Legendary weapons Upgrade legendary weapons

Refine resources

If you’re particularly low on some of the resources above, you might be able to craft them from others, otherwise known as refining. As with most of the recipes above, this will cost you in gold (200) as well as the resources required, so take a look at our guide to Diablo 4 farming if you’re in need of more of the shiny stuff, too.

To make Refine Biteberry Gallowvine Blightshade Gallowvine Gallowvine Reddamine, Biteberry, Blightshade, Lifesbane, or Howler Moss Howler Moss Gallowvine Lifesbane Gallowvine Reddamine Gallowvine Silver Ore Iron Chunks Superior Leather Rawhide

With that, you know everything there is to know about the Diablo 4 resources that can be found across Sanctuary – though it won’t make it any easier to find those fiend roses. As we’re helping you in your battle against Lilith, check out our Diablo 4 tips for surviving the demon mother herself and for getting about the map, including where to find all of the Diablo 4 dungeon locations, as they’re one of the best places to go looking for some of the resources above. While you’re at it, don’t forget to take a look at the best Diablo 4 builds, according to us and Diablo 4 devs.