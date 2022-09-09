Diablo Immortal Burger King promotion launches in Japan

A Diablo Immortal Burger King promotion is giving fans of the fantasy game a chance to get a taste of the devil. The promotion begins on September 9 in Burger King Japan stores, and stars a garlic double cheeseburger with a spicy sauce. In addition, Diablo Immortal Japan is holding a giveaway for a commemorative t-shirt featuring an adorable take on the Butcher, one of the most iconic foes in the RPG game series.

The ‘Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger’ was initially revealed by the Burger King Japan Twitter account, which says that the promotional burger comprises (via machine translation) “two 100% beef patties grilled directly over an open flame, smoked dry flakes, a special spicy sauce, and four pieces of cheese!” The burger is available from September 9 “for a limited time only.” Unfortunately for non-meat eaters, it seems that there is currently no vegan option available.

In addition, Diablo Immortal’s Japanese Twitter account is holding a giveaway for three special Butcher t-shirts featuring art drawn by manga artist Bkub Okawa, best known for comedy manga Pop Team Epic, to commemorate the deal. The t-shirts feature an adorable cartoon rendition of the giant, horned demon – complete with his famous hook and giant meat cleaver – underneath the caption “Fresh Meat?” The giveaway runs from September 9-16.

Following recent action taken by Blizzard to revoke third-party Diablo Immortal microtransactions, some of the game’s highest spenders are calling for Diablo Immortal character rollbacks. Meanwhile, the recently released Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5 introduces the game’s season four battle pass and new Helliquary bosses Gishtur and Beledwe.

If you’re playing for yourself, be sure to take a look at our Diablo Immortal tier list, as well as our pick of the best Diablo Immortal builds and the best Diablo Immortal legendaries to help make the most out of them. If you’re just getting started, our guide to Diablo Immortal leveling is the perfect place to start, while more advanced players should check out our guides on Diablo Immortal charms and the best Diablo Immortal legendary gems to hone those endgame builds.