Diablo Immortal patch notes: server transfers, season six, legendaries

Diablo Immortal patch notes are here for the latest update to the Blizzard RPG game. Diablo Immortal patch 1.6.2 introduces a character server transfer feature, with server merges planned in early November to help ensure players of the multiplayer game have enough people to group up with for activities such as the Diablo Immortal Shadow War or team up with players in Diablo Immortal warbands. The 1.6.2 update also boasts the season six start date and details on its battle pass, as well as a whole host of new legendary items.

Probably the biggest news for players is the ability to transfer their character between servers, and the introduction of server merges. Players have been calling for these for a while now, reporting that some servers can feel “dead” with a relative lack of active players. Blizzard notes that server merges will happen on November 9, with multiple merges taking place in North America, South America, and East Asia. Community manager SinfulScribe notes that this list is just the first round, and that Blizzard “will continue to monitor server populations in all regions and plans to initiate additional server merges based on these populations in the future.”

Diablo Immortal season six begins on October 27 and ends on November 24 at 3am server time. The season six battle pass ‘Below the Sands’ focuses on Zoltun Kulle, and features the usual 40 ranks of challenges and rewards including Diablo Immortal legendary crests, hilts, new Below the Sands weapon and armour cosmetics, and even some Diablo Immortal legendary gems. As always, you can get some rewards from the free track, but will need to purchase the Empowered battle pass with real money to get all the rank rewards and cosmetics.

Elsewhere, the Hungering Moon event returns once again, much to the amusement of the Diablo Immortal Reddit who are busy joking about its frequency. There’s also a new limited-time bundle for players at character level 40 and above called the Boon of the Progenitors, which can be purchased through the in-game shop between October 26 and November 16 at 3am server time. It offers 1560 Diablo Immortal eternal orbs – the game’s primary premium currency – along with fourteen days of login rewards including two legendary gems.

There’s also a boost to experience rewards for all dungeons, some improvements to the Ancestral Tableau found in your warband’s home at Castle Cyrangar, and the previously announced change to the Diablo Immortal Blessing of the Worthy gem that has left players calling for refunds on their purchases of its related bundles. There are also a total of 36 new legendary items – six for each of the Diablo Immortal classes – that will hope to vie for their spot among our pick of the best Diablo Immortal legendaries.

Diablo Immortal patch notes – update 1.6.2 – October 26

Content update timing

There will be server maintenance starting on October 25 from 5pm-7pm PDT for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe Servers. For servers in the Americas, maintenance will take place on October 26 from 1am-3am PDT. Exact times for your region can be seen below:

Region American servers All other servers US West October 26, 1am-3am PDT October 25, 5pm-7pm PDT US East October 26, 4am-6am EDT October 25, 8pm-10pm EDT UK October 26, 9am-11am BST October 26, 1am-3am BST Europe October 26, 10am-12pm CEST October 26, 2am-4am CEST Australia October 26, 6pm-8pm AEST October 26, 10am-12pm AEST

After the maintenance has concluded, all items mentioned below will be live – specific dates for any content going live after the update period are provided below.

Server Merges

Diablo Immortal server merges are planned to take place on November 9, following the next content update. To ensure you can make an informed decision on which server to transfer to, here is a list of servers that will merge in NA and SA (East Asia servers can be found in the full post, with European server merges planned for a later date):

North America

Caldesann, Kanai, Eternal Crown, Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle, Sand Scorpions, Stormshield, Old Growth

Khalim’s Will, Purus the Decimator, Halls of the Blind, Hand of Justice

Sin War, Prime Evils, Tree of Inifuss, Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth, The Malus, Iceburn Tear, The Worldstone

Plains of Despair, Town Portal, Wirt, Hadriel

South America

Bailey, Morlu, Vidian, Flavie

Torajan, Blunderbore, Asylla, Ghom

Oza, Izilech, Jondo, Gorgothra

Xul, Elzix, Belial, Akara

Character transfer service

Players may now transfer from one server to another. Both current players and new players will receive one free character transfer to use as they wish – this does not expire. Subsequent character transfers will cost $15 USD and will be retained on your account until used. The following rules apply to character transfers:

Characters must be level 30 and above to qualify for a character transfer.

It will take several minutes for a character transfer to complete – during the process, you will not be able to log in to your account until it has been finalized.

After a character transfer, a character must wait 30 days before they can transfer to another server.

When a character is transferred to another server, the account that your character is attached to remains unchanged.

After a character transfer, all items will be retained on your character. However, any items that your character possesses that can be traded in Wynton’s Grand Market will no longer be tradeable.

Any cosmetics on your character will transfer with them to their new server.

If your target server has a character with the same name of the character you wish to transfer, a random number will be added to your name and a free name change will be provided.

The server that your character is being transferred to must have fewer than five of your other characters currently on it.

The level of your character being transferred cannot be higher than the current Paragon server level of the target server.

Only a certain number of character transfers are available per day. If you encounter this restriction, please check back another day.

Character transfers are not available on certain servers due to restrictions. Please check the server selector to verify which servers are eligible to transfer to.

No server transfers between China region servers and other regions will be allowed.

Your character will be automatically disbanded from their current warband and clan.

Your character’s faction will be automatically set to Adventurer.

All leaderboard rankings will be removed.

Any Challenge Rift server first records will not carry forward to your new server.

Your progress in achievements and Battleground rating will be retained.

All friends in your friends list will be retained.

Season six battle pass: Below the Sands

Diablo Immortal season six runs October 27 – November 24 at 3am server time. The Below the Sands battle pass hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as legendary gems, crests, hilts, and more. The empowered battle pass can be purchased to access the rewards on the premium empowered track, while the collector’s empowered battle pass also includes an avatar frame, portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost to your battle pass.

Hungering Moon: Back for Seconds

The Hungering Moon event returns November 3-7 at 3am server time.

Complete up to three tasks a day to gain Astrolabe power.

Use power to draw one of two types of blessings from the Astrolabe.

Blessing of Magic offers a bonus to magic find.

Blessing of Might offers Moonslivers for completing a dungeon, and will award twice the usual Moonslivers upon completing a dungeon with a party.

Visit the Hermit’s Collection within the Hungering Moon event page to trade Moonslivers for rewards including the new Telluric Pearls.

Boon of the Progenitors bundle

Available for purchase in the shop for characters level 40 and above from October 26 – November 16 at 3am server time.

Provides 1560 eternal orbs upon purchase, along with fourteen days worth of login rewards including the legendary gems The Abiding Curse and Frozen Heart.

Players will have 21 days to claim all the daily login rewards once the bundle has been purchased from the in-game shop.

New legendary items

Barbarian

Ancestors’ Stele (Head): Undying Rage duration increased by X seconds.

Undying Rage duration increased by X seconds. Drop by Drop (Shoulders): Cleave’s Bleed effect now spreads to two nearby enemies when it expires.

Cleave’s Bleed effect now spreads to two nearby enemies when it expires. Flattener (Legs): Leap maximum charges increased by X.

Leap maximum charges increased by X. Lumber-Cords (Chest): Furious Charge now decreases all damage you take by 5% for X seconds for each enemy it hits, stacking up to Y times.

Furious Charge now decreases all damage you take by 5% for X seconds for each enemy it hits, stacking up to Y times. Oncoming Brutality (Off-Hand): Frenzy increases damage you deal to that enemy by W% for X seconds, stacking up to Y * Z% increase.

Frenzy increases damage you deal to that enemy by W% for X seconds, stacking up to Y * Z% increase. Pathraze (Main Hand): Whirlwind now causes you to spin and charge forward, dealing X damage to all enemies along your path. Whirlwind cooldown becomes Y seconds and Whirlwind now has a maximum of Z charges.

Crusader

Cleansweep (Main Hand): Sweep Attack now also causes enemies to Bleed.

Sweep Attack now also causes enemies to Bleed. Helm of Abrasion (Head): Shield Charge deals X% damage to shielded enemies.

Shield Charge deals X% damage to shielded enemies. Objurgation (Shoulders): Judgment now follows you calling down blasts of holy light from the heavens that target random nearby enemies, dealing damage and Slowing them.

Judgment now follows you calling down blasts of holy light from the heavens that target random nearby enemies, dealing damage and Slowing them. Peer of Sturbend (Off-Hand): Enemies defeated within your Holy Banner extends the remaining duration by X seconds, up to a maximum of Y seconds.

Enemies defeated within your Holy Banner extends the remaining duration by X seconds, up to a maximum of Y seconds. Trompdown (Legs): Shield Charge now rushes to a targeted enemy Stunning them and knocking back nearby enemies.

Shield Charge now rushes to a targeted enemy Stunning them and knocking back nearby enemies. Vainglory’s Star (Chest): Enemies struck by Judgment are now found wanting, increasing all damage taken by X% for Y seconds.

Demon Hunter

Causticity (Chest): Rain of Vengeance now also corrodes enemy armor, increasing damage taken by 2% for Y seconds, stacking up to five times.

Rain of Vengeance now also corrodes enemy armor, increasing damage taken by 2% for Y seconds, stacking up to five times. Decoy’s Guide (Head): Increases Escape maximum charges by X.

Increases Escape maximum charges by X. Hobbling Deck (Main Hand): Strafe now also litters the ground behind you with caltrops, continually dealing X damage and slowing enemy Movement Speed by Y%.

Strafe now also litters the ground behind you with caltrops, continually dealing X damage and slowing enemy Movement Speed by Y%. Live Bait (Shoulders): Escape now causes you to tumble forward and can be activated again for a short time to return to your original location.

Escape now causes you to tumble forward and can be activated again for a short time to return to your original location. One’s Own Fusillade (Off-Hand): Sentry attacks mark enemies, increasing the damage you deal to the target by X% for Y seconds.

Sentry attacks mark enemies, increasing the damage you deal to the target by X% for Y seconds. Secret Safeguard (Legs): Escape now also grants a shield absorbing X damage for Y seconds.

Monk

Ascending Raincloud (Shoulders): After using Mystic Strike, your Evasion Rating increases by X% for Y seconds.

After using Mystic Strike, your Evasion Rating increases by X% for Y seconds. Consuming Trappings (Chest): Flying Dragon now causes you to dash forward, knocking back all enemies along your path and stunning them.

Flying Dragon now causes you to dash forward, knocking back all enemies along your path and stunning them. Leering Riptide (Off-Hand): Wave Strike now sends a shockwave into the ground that knocks nearby enemies up into the air, damaging and Stunning them.

Wave Strike now sends a shockwave into the ground that knocks nearby enemies up into the air, damaging and Stunning them. Peerless Conductor (Main Hand): The third strike of Deadly Reach now knocks enemies up into the air.

The third strike of Deadly Reach now knocks enemies up into the air. The Traveling Scold (Legs): Mystic Strike now causes you to charge to a targeted location, knocking up and damaging all nearby enemies.

Mystic Strike now causes you to charge to a targeted location, knocking up and damaging all nearby enemies. Unsightly Method (Head): Inner Sanctuary now inflicts a stacking Slow on enemies in the area until they are Petrified.

Necromancer

Ebb and Leak (Head): Grim Scythe deals X% increased damage for every 1% of the target’s missing Life, up to a maximum of Y%.

Grim Scythe deals X% increased damage for every 1% of the target’s missing Life, up to a maximum of Y%. Pitiless Pace (Legs): Wraith Form now teleports you to a target location.

Wraith Form now teleports you to a target location. Revenant Wind (Main Hand): Wraith Form now calls forth spirits to haunt up to W nearby enemies, dealing X damage over Y seconds, while reducing their Movement Speed by Z%.

Wraith Form now calls forth spirits to haunt up to W nearby enemies, dealing X damage over Y seconds, while reducing their Movement Speed by Z%. Scurrying Ruin (Shoulders): Bone Wall now causes you to dash forward, dealing damage to enemies in your path, while conjuring walls of bone behind you.

Bone Wall now causes you to dash forward, dealing damage to enemies in your path, while conjuring walls of bone behind you. Twin Vestige (Off-Hand): Skeletal Mages now have a chance to be empowered, immediately casting a Bone Spell when summoned.

Skeletal Mages now have a chance to be empowered, immediately casting a Bone Spell when summoned. Voiceless Scream (Shoulders): Enemies afflicted with Dark Curse now generate an additional corpse when defeated.

Wizard

Blaster Cast (Off-Hand): Magic Missile fires two additional missiles each dealing X damage.

Magic Missile fires two additional missiles each dealing X damage. Blazing Brunt (Chest): Lightning Nova now creates two novae that orbit you and damage any nearby enemies they hit.

Lightning Nova now creates two novae that orbit you and damage any nearby enemies they hit. Impact Event (Legs): Meteor now continuously calls down smaller meteors that damage enemies in the area.

Meteor now continuously calls down smaller meteors that damage enemies in the area. The Loom (Head): Slow Time now generates a darkened realm, disabling the use of skills and basic attacks and greatly reducing the vision of any enemies inside the realm.

Slow Time now generates a darkened realm, disabling the use of skills and basic attacks and greatly reducing the vision of any enemies inside the realm. The Perfect Situation (Shoulders): After casting Teleport, your Movement Speed is increased by X%.

After casting Teleport, your Movement Speed is increased by X%. Scourcut (Main Hand): Disintegrate range increased by X%.

Additional updates and fixes

The experience rewards for all dungeons have been increased.

Purge the Depths: Remnants are now automatically looted and shown to all party members.

Purge the Depths: Unopened chests are displayed on the mini-map after a room has been cleared.

Ancestral Weapons with inherited essence may now be placed in the Ancestral Tableau. An item’s inherited essence does not dictate the Ancestral property of the deposited weapon.

The rank one and two description text for the Blessing of the Worthy legendary gem has been updated to correctly reflect the existing functionality of the unleashed retribution damage effect scaling off current life at all ranks. This is a text correction only and has no bearing on the functionality of the gem.

You can check out the full patch notes for yourself, including some additional bug fixes, via Blizzard.

Whether you’re looking for the best Diablo Immortal builds to work towards or a straight-up Diablo Immortal tier list, we’ve got you covered. We’ve also got all the details on the recent Diablo Immortal Halloween update. Blizzard has implemented punishments for Diablo Immortal AFK players in PvP modes. Recently, Diablo 3 producer Jay Wilson spoke about Activision’s effect on Blizzard games and how he felt about the prospect of a free-to-play game in the Diablo series.