RPG Diablo Immortal arrives on PC in open beta this summer

It’s not Diablo IV, but Blizzard confirms that a Diablo Immortal PC beta is coming this summer. The previously mobile-orientated action RPG game is apparently going down the Genshin Impact route, with concurrent PC, iOS, and Android versions featuring full crossplay support – and you can pre-register now.

It’s been a long time since the Diablo Immortal reveal in 2018 crashed the internet and nearly took Blizzard’s reputation with it – even Domino’s Pizza made fun of it. Last year, the RPG looked a lot healthier, promising a “much richer” endgame than even Diablo III – but it was still mobile-exclusive.

Now, Blizzard finally confirms that Diablo Immortal is coming to PC. It will launch in open beta this June alongside the full iOS and Android version, although the PC version will have all the same content. Much like fellow PC/mobile RPG Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal will launch with full crossplay support – so you can easily flip between the PC and mobile version and play where you left off.

Diablo Immortal PC beta release date

The Diablo Immortal PC beta will release on June 2, 2022, which is the same release date as the mobile version. You can head here to pre-register for the beta, just make sure you have a Battle.net account as you’ll need Blizzard’s own client to play it.

On June 2, Hell is everywhere. 📱 iOS & Android

💻 PC Open Beta Pre-register: https://t.co/hKUMmROvQI pic.twitter.com/BoC4tDL7Kq — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 25, 2022

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

It’s been a big week for Blizzard news, as Diablo II: Resurrected passed 5 million copies sold, and the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion got revealed. There’s still no news on the Diablo IV release date, sadly.