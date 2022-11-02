Disney Dreamlight Valley update set to fix not loading error

Gameloft has announced a Disney Dreamlight Valley update to fix an error preventing players from getting into the life game. The Disney Dreamlight Valley not loading error seems to have been introduced with a recent hotfix to the game, and left many players unable to progress past the main menu of the Disney game. While Developer Gameloft has previously announced that it will be offering free Dreamlight Valley compensation for all players as a make-good, it now sounds as though a fix is already on the way.

In a post on the game’s official Discord server, one member of the Gameloft staff says they have “successfully developed a fix for this issue and will be deploying it in phases.” A hotfix for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation is already on the way – so if you’re reading this, you may find that the game is already back to full operation. However, the team says that the Switch version will take longer to fix.

However, thanks to the presence of cross-progression, you can load your save on another platform if you are unable to get into it on the platform of your choice. If you are able to then install the fix and cloud save your game, it should unlock you on the others.

Players are responding with thanks for the team’s quick updates and clear communication – however, given the timing of the issue over Halloween, some express their sadness that they didn’t get to take full advantage of the festivities. “I’m honestly just upset I missed the chance on Halloween to easily up my friendship level with the candy,” says one user, though they say they’re still happy for the fix.

Our ultimate Disney Dreamlight Valley guide should help you make the most of your house and ensure you please all the Disney denizens. We’ve also got every Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe and how to cook them all, as well as teaching you how to feed and recruit Disney Dreamlight Valley animals. Some players finding themselves short of Disney Dreamlight Valley Moonstones are even tempted by the idea of microtransactions. Gameloft has also provided a Disney Dreamlight Valley issue tracker to help players keep track of future fixes.