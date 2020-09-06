This Fallout 4 mod adds Halo’s plasma rifles to the wasteland

Master Chief has been to some desolate places, but he’s yet to walk the wasteland of a nuclear disaster. A mod that adds Halo’s plasma rifles to Fallout 4 brings that fantasy closer to reality.

Posted on Reddit by creator rukeen2, the work-in-progress add-on looks very faithful to the FPS game original going by the attached gameplay clip. The weapon has the distinctive purple metal sheen, and Halo-riffic pew-pew, as it blasts through some enemies. In the inventory, he switches to the red-and-silver Brute rifle, an addition that’s sold some longtime Halo in the replies. The only difference between the two appears to be aesthetic at present.

The mod looks impressive in its current version, but there’s more work to be done to get the rifles exactly as they are in the Halo series. Right now, they don’t overheat or run out of charge, and the creator asks for help in the top reply to make them do so. Some helpful suggestions underneath might mean we get access to a finished product sooner rather than later – for now we just have this footage and a hope for more.

The latest Halo game, Halo Infinite, was unveiled over the summer. Initially set as a launch title for the Xbox Series X, the Halo Infinite release date has since been delayed to next year. The multiplayer will be free-to-play, and the delay hasn’t stopped the promotional Monster Energy cans hitting the streets.

Halo Infinite already crossed over into Fallout 4 with a Craig the Brute mod, and Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy did the same. There’s another that turns the wasteland into the commonwealth ala Red Dead Redemption 2 – y’know what, here’s our list of the best Fallout 4 mods for you to enjoy.