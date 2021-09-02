Want to know how to destroy IO intel in Fortnite? In a shocking twist, there are some more epic challenges to complete before the end of Chapter 2 Season 7. They give out tons of experience that you can use to unlock this season’s Fortnite skins. It also counts towards finishing the Fortnite Superman challenges.

For this challenge, you need to find and destroy some intel hidden throughout the map, but there are six more epic challenges to complete. You’ll need to repair IO equipment, build structures at Corny Complex, and get Marigold’s message from the dead drop. There are also challenges to visit several radar dishes in a single match, hit ten headshots on any opponents, and upgrade a weapon to either the epic or legendary rank.

To help you finish this epic challenge quickly, we’ve placed all of the Fortnite IO intel locations on a map. There are also brief descriptions of where to look so you don’t have to constantly refer to the in-game map.

Fortnite IO intel locations

There are a total of three Fortnite IO intel to find, but you only need to destroy one of them to complete this challenge.

Here are all three Fortnite mission kit locations:

Inside a trailer parked south of Steamy Stacks

Inside one of the derelict houses between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs

and In the northern area of Stealthy Stronghold, which is northwest of Pleasant Park

And that’s where you can find the Fortnite IO intel. After erasing these documents from existence, there are likely still several tasks left for you to complete before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 begins. You may need to complete this week’s legendary quests that begin with you finding a Fortnite mission kit that contains jammers to deploy at Corny Complex or find any remaining Fortnite alien artifacts. You can also hop into a Duos, Trios, or Squads game to open the Fortnite cosmic chests and grab those last few Kymera styles.