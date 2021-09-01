Fortnite mission kits – where to place jammers outside the IO base

Do you want to know where the mission kits are in Fortnite and how to place the jammers outside the IO base? This new set of legendary challenges signals the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Firstly, you need to find a mission kit and then place a jammer outside of the IO base in the same match. This can be tricky if you’re unfamiliar with the area, especially since others will try to eliminate you before you are finished.

Upon completing this challenge, you have some other legendary challenges to finish before next week’s finale. This includes dropping secret documents at certain bus stops on the Fortnite map, talking to either Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower – one of the Fortnite NPCs. You also need to leave an IO car at an alien settlement, all before returning to the IO base to deploy pallets with cat food.

In this guide, you’ll find the mission kit in Lazy Lake and all of the jammer locations in Corny Complex in one place, so you won’t need to consult the in-game map every few seconds.

Fortnite mission kit locations

The Fortnite mission kit is found outside the toll booth on the road heading east out of Lazy Lake. It’s a black suitcase with IO markings on it. Your best bet for surviving the trip to Corny Complex is to grab a vehicle and drive there. Luckily there are plenty of cars and vans in Lazy Lake, so you should be able to get one with enough fuel to last you until you arrive at your destination.

Fortnite jammer locations

After you have the mission kit open, you must carefully walk over to Corny Complex to place a jammer. You can plant a jammer in three different places outside the IO base, and thankfully they are pretty close together. Interact with the blue outline in the same match that you picked up a mission kit to finish the challenge.

Here are all of the Fortnite IO base jammer locations:

In the field south of the red barn

south of the red barn Next to the windmill northeast of the red barn

northeast of the red barn Along the western wall of the house in the northeast of Corny Complex

You should now have everything you need to find the mission kits and jammers in Fortnite. Finishing these legendary quests helps unlock all of the remaining Fortnite skins you may not have yet for the current season. There isn’t a lot of time left before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 begins, so in addition to completing the new legendary quests, you should also find any remaining Fortnite alien artifacts or hop into a Duos, Trios, or Squads game to open the Fortnite cosmic chests and grab those last few Kymera styles.