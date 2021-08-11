Want to know where to place video cameras in Fortnite? The fight against the invading aliens continues as we’re now asked by Doctor Sloane to investigate the disappearance of Slurpy Swamp. Most of these tasks are straightforward, with the aim to find a way on board the Fortnite mothership that’s looming above the map via the abductors, and learning exactly what the Grab-Itron does. Before long though, you need to set up some video cameras at different named locations.

This challenge isn’t too tricky to complete as there are a large number of video cameras on the map, with at least one in most named locations. The catch is that you need to place a camera in three different named locations. Placing them is as simple as interacting with the blue outline, you just need to keep an eye out for other players trying to stop you.

Once you’ve completed this set of legendary challenges, there are plenty of other sought after items in Fortnite that you should try to get your hands on before the season ends. The long-awaited debut of both the Clark Kent skin and the Superman challenges has caused a sudden rush among players to get the associated emote, banner, pickaxe, back bling, and glider before the season ends.

Fortnite video camera locations

So far, we’ve found a total of 17 Fortnite video camera locations. You only need to place three video cameras, one each near each named location, to complete the challenge.

Coral Castle #1 – on the cliff to the west, close to the path down to the castle

– on the cliff to the west, close to the path down to the castle Coral Castle #2 – on the cliff to the east next to the wrecked plane

– on the cliff to the east next to the wrecked plane Believer Beach – on the hill to the west overlooking the beach

– on the hill to the west overlooking the beach Holly Hatchery – on the mound southwest of the southern house covered in the nanite energy

– on the mound southwest of the southern house covered in the nanite energy Slurpy Swamp #1 – next to the bridge leading north out of the factory

– next to the bridge leading north out of the factory Slurpy Swamp #2 – on the hill northeast of the factory, next to the whiteboard

– on the hill northeast of the factory, next to the whiteboard Misty Meadows – on the hill east of the main settlement

– on the hill east of the main settlement Lazy Lake – on the cliff north of the toll booth

– on the cliff north of the toll booth Retail Row #1 – next to the trees west of the yellow house

– next to the trees west of the yellow house Retail Row #2 – by the road leading into the southeast corner of Retail Row

– by the road leading into the southeast corner of Retail Row Retail Row #3 – by the trees north of the Noms supermarket

– by the trees north of the Noms supermarket Dirty Docks – on the hill overlooking the main road entrance to the docks

– on the hill overlooking the main road entrance to the docks Steamy Stacks – by the entrance to the car park

– by the entrance to the car park Craggy Cliffs – on the lower hill southeast of the entrance to the town

– on the lower hill southeast of the entrance to the town Pleasant Park – on the smaller hill northeast of Pleasant Park

– on the smaller hill northeast of Pleasant Park Boney Burbs #1 – near the gas station

– near the gas station Boney Burbs #2 – on the hill south of Boney Burbs

And those are all of the Fortnite video camera locations that we’ve found so far. As the season draws to a close, there’s likely still some tasks on your checklist, such as the large number of Fortnite alien artifacts hidden across the map, handy for unlocking Kymera styles. If you’re looking ahead to the next season, we have done some digging to find out everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date, including the potential inclusion of Naruto or Kevin the Cube