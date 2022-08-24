Genshin Impact 3.0 update offers limited-time login rewards

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update ‘The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings’ has arrived, bringing with it the Dendro element and a handful of new Genshin Impact characters as players of the anime game arrive in the new Sumeru region. The team at Hoyoverse has now announced that players can earn a selection of limited-time rewards including primogems and rare materials simply by logging into the Hoyolab check-in for the open-world game on a daily basis during its first week.

Players can earn ‘check-in’ rewards during the first seven days of Genshin Impact 3.0, with an additional reward available to be claimed every day. The Genshin Impact 3.0 log-in bonus rewards are available from August 24 – 30 (UTC+8). To claim your rewards go to the Hoyolab homepage, click on the ‘Tools’ tab and then ‘Check-in’ to get to your Daily Check-in page.

On the Daily Check-in page, you’ll see the ‘Gifts of Encounter’ rewards at the top, which can be claimed along with your regular bonuses for checking in each day. The rewards on offer include primogems, mora, and character and weapon experience materials. The full list of rewards is as follows:

Genshin Impact 3.0 Hoyolab Check-in rewards

Day one: 5000 Mora

5000 Mora Day two: 3 Adventurer’s Experience

3 Adventurer’s Experience Day three: 10 Primogems

10 Primogems Day four: 8000 Mora

8000 Mora Day five: 3 Hero’s Wit

3 Hero’s Wit Day six: 3 Fine Enhancement Ore

3 Fine Enhancement Ore Day seven: 20 Primogems

In addition, Hoyoverse notes that new Genshin Impact 3.0 characters, weapons, artifacts, domains and more have been added to the Battle Chronicle, as well as a new Sumeru section for the World Exploration page. In addition, a Sumeru map and corresponding location pins have been added to the Teyvat interactive map.

If you’re jumping into the new update, keep an eye on the Genshin Impact maintenance time and rewards so you know when you can play. Take a look at the current Genshin Impact banner to see when you can get your hands on Tighnari – although we think that Zhongli is the real star here. Be sure to check our Genshin Impact codes page for any bonus primogems that are available too.