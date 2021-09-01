Looking for the best Genshin Impact Aloy build? If you have access to a PlayStation 4 or 5, you’re in luck as Aloy can be unlocked for free in Genshin Impact 2.1. Once Aloy has been added to your roster, she can be used on any platform. The current Genshin Impact banner features Baal, also known as Raiden Shogun, and Kujou Sara. The leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, Kokomi, is going to join the game when the Reign of Serenity banner ends.

Aloy is a Cryo bow user who plays similarly to Yoimiya, which can be seen as a positive thing depending on who you ask… at least she’s entirely free! The community’s expectations for Aloy aren’t high because she doesn’t seem like a traditional five star character. Base stats usually separate five star characters from four stars, but Aloy seems to be five star in name only, similar to the Traveler.

Despite Aloy’s seemingly unimpressive stats, she is capable of stealing a spot in your party if you have the right equipment. Aloy’s area-of-effect elemental burst can be utilised by most teams thanks to its freezing effect, so it’s definitely worth giving her a try. Here’s everything you need to create the best Genshin Impact Aloy build.

GENSHIN IMPACT ALOY SUB DPS BUILD

The best Genshin Impact Aloy Sub DPS build is:

Bow: Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Bow Artifacts: Blizzard Strayer (two-set), Gladiator’s Finale (two-set)

Aloy struggles in the main DPS role due to her lengthy animations. Unless you carefully time your elemental skill and burst, Aloy can be damaged during her animations because she is unable to cancel them. As a result, Aloy’s best role is the sub DPS role as she can deal huge amounts of damage in short bursts. Equip the Sacrificial Bow to maximise your damage with Aloy – this bow has a 40% chance of resetting the cooldown on her elemental skill, allowing you to deal even more damage within a short timeframe.

The two-piece Gladiator’s Finale set increases Aloy’s damage stats by 18%, perfect for long distance shots with her bow. Combine this with the two-piece Blizzard Strayer set which bumps up her Cryo damage by 15%. By buffing both Cryo and normal damage, you won’t have to adjust your playstyle in order to get the most out of these artifact sets.

A great DPS partner to pair alongside Aloy is Kazuha as his abilities naturally synergise within her elemental skill. Frozen Wilds drops chillwater bomblets when the freeze bomb explodes – Kazuha can utilise this effect with his elemental skill as he gathers the bomblets and launches them towards enemies.

Not only is Xiangling a strong free-to-play character, she’s also capable of dealing a lot of damage through elemental reactions, making her and Aloy a deadly duo. Melt is one of the easiest reactions to trigger, especially with Aloy as her abilities freeze enemies where they stand. Finally, you can avoid taking damage by pairing Aloy with a shield character like Zhongli to ensure she is protected while active on the battlefield.

With all of that, you should have everything you need to make the best Aloy build in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced new Inazuma islands to the game, giving players even more places to go fishing. Read our Genshin Impact fishing guide to find out where all of the best fish regularly hang out. Looking to pair Aloy with a five star character? Redeem these Genshin Impact codes to wish on the current banner.