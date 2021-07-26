Genshin Impact Aloy release date and abilities

Guerrilla Games and Mihoyo have partnered up to bring Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, to the world of Genshin Impact. The machine hunter is a five-star bow user with Cryo powers, and she’s completely free to anyone over adventure rank 20.

There have been plenty of leaks from Genshin Impact 2.1 as the beta has been thoroughly datamined. In addition to Aloy’s abilities, we also know that Kujou Sara and Baal are going to be part of the next Genshin Impact banner. Kokomi, one of the new Genshin Impact characters revealed during the 2.0 live stream, joins the game in the 2.1 update after Baal and Sara.

Be aware that this leaked information isn’t guaranteed to appear in the next update as beta builds are subject to change. Genshin Impact 2.0 is with us for several weeks – be sure to read our Perpetual Mechanical Array boss guide and our Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline guide if you need help finishing up this content. Here’s everything we know about Aloy, including her release date and abilities.

WHEN IS ALOY COMING TO GENSHIN IMPACT?

Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact when the 2.2 update launches on October 13, 2021 for PlayStation players. Mobile and PC players have to wait until the Genshin Impact 2.3 update on November 24, 2021 to unlock her. In order to obtain Aloy, you need to be adventure rank 20 or above. Eligible players will receive her through the in-game mail system.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Just like the PlayStation exclusive sword and glider, PC and mobile players should be able to claim the exclusive items early. All you need to do is sign in on either the PlayStation 4 or 5 version of the game – this unlocks Aloy a month earlier on your chosen platform. You can also unlock Aloy’s Predator bow for free on the same day, though its effect only works when playing on PlayStation consoles.

WHO IS ALOY IN GENSHIN IMPACT?

Based on the description of Aloy on the developer’s website, this is the same person who fought against the machines in Horizon Zero Dawn. According to the in-game lore, Aloy has come to Teyvat in search of new challenges. Aloy couldn’t have arrived at a better time as Inazuma has been taken over by the Raiden Shogun. Baal has declared a Vision Hunt on the region, removing the power of the Gods from anyone who wasn’t born with them.

GENSHIN IMPACT ALOY ABILITIES

Aloy’s abilities have leaked from the Genshin Impact 2.1 beta build – here’s what you can expect from the master hunter.

Normal Attack: Rapid Fire

Normal attack : Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

: Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow Charged attack : Aim with a precise shot, dealing increased damage. Frost accumulates on the arrowhead as you charge a shot, dealing Cryo damage once fully charged

: Aim with a precise shot, dealing increased damage. Frost accumulates on the arrowhead as you charge a shot, dealing Cryo damage once fully charged Plunging attack: Fires off several arrows in mid-air before striking the ground with an area of effect attack upon impact

Elemental Attack: Frozen Wilds

Aloy throws a freeze bomb that explodes on impact, dealing Cryo damage. The freeze bomb splits into several chillwater bomblets that explode on contact with opponents or after a short delay, also dealing Cryo damage.

Enemies inflicted with damage from either the freeze bomb or the chillwater bomblets have their attack damage reduced, and Aloy gains one coil stack. If Aloy gains four coil stacks, she gains Rushing Ice which converts her normal attacks into Cryo attacks. While Rushing Ice is active, Aloy cannot receive new coil stacks.

Elemental Attack: Prophecies of Dawn

Aloy throws a Cryo-filled power cell which can only be detonated using an arrow. When struck by an arrow, the power cell deals area of effect Cryo damage.

GENSHIN IMPACT ALOY PASSIVE TALENTS

Easy Does It : When Aloy is in the party, party members won’t startle small animals as easily

: When Aloy is in the party, party members won’t startle small animals as easily Combat Override : When Aloy receives a coil stack from Frozen Wilds, her attack is increased by 16%. Aloy’s party members also receive an attack boost of 8%. This effect lasts for ten seconds

: When Aloy receives a coil stack from Frozen Wilds, her attack is increased by 16%. Aloy’s party members also receive an attack boost of 8%. This effect lasts for ten seconds Strong Strike: When Aloy is in the Rushing Ice state, her Cryo damage bonus increases by 3.5% every second. A maximum amount of 35% Cryo damage bonus can be gained this way

And that's all you need to know about Aloy's release date in Genshin Impact. If you can't wait that long to play as the 'Saviour From Another World', Ayaka is currently the main character featured on the latest Genshin Impact banner. This Cryo princess may not have a bow, but she can deal plenty of damage using her sword.