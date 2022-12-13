Genshin Impact characters may be free during 3.4 Lantern Rite event

Several Genshin Impact characters might be handed out for free during the Lantern Rite event in the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. Lantern Rite is an annual event that usually offers a number of freebies as part of the celebration, and these new, leaked details say that players will once again get to choose their reward from a list of characters this year.

The version 2.4 Lantern Rite event took place in January, and the Genshin Impact version 3.4 iteration should go live around the same time early next year. Just like in the 2.4 event, the 3.4 version will allow players to choose any four-star character from Liyue for free after completing a few challenges.

By the time next year’s Lantern Rite begins, Yaoyao will have joined the roster, which means that she’ll also be available as a free pick. Longtime players will remember that this is exactly what HoYoverse did for Yun Jin – another Liyue resident who joined the game during Lantern Rite.

Yaoyao is a four-star polearm user with the power of Dendro, possibly making her a good fit in teams aiming for Hyperbloom, Aggravate, Burgeon, and other Dendro reactions.

Yaoyao and Alhaitham were both officially revealed last week, shortly after The Game Awards. So, players can check out Genshin Impact’s Twitter page for some brief background info on the characters.

All of the currently unofficial details come from known Genshin leaker Mero, as they posted the information on Twitter. While this is technically considered a leak, it seems believable considering what HoYoverse has done in past Lantern Rite celebrations.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 has only just begun, so 3.4 is still a ways away. Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto are on the character banners in the first half of the update, and Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will arrive in the second half.