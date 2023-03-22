Genshin Impact Dehya banner sales are as low as you’d expect

The Genshin Impact Dehya and Cyno banners have performed about as well as you’d expect. Looking at their low total sales estimates from the first half of the anime game‘s version 3.5 update, it seems neither has proven a favourite among fans. This is the expected outcome, given the fact that Dehya fans started a #FixDehya hashtag to bring awareness to how underwhelming she is for a five-star character.

So far, HoYoverse hasn’t made any meaningful adjustments to Dehya‘s kit amidst the fan uproar. Players had a similar reaction when Zhongli was introduced as the first five-star Geo character. The community found him to be severely lacking until HoYoverse decided to buff him shortly after his release.

That time hasn’t yet come for Dehya, and there’s a chance that it never will. So, fans have been spending far less on her when compared to other recent five-star banners. It also doesn’t help that Cyno isn’t the most popular character to pull for either – he’s solid in his role, but most people who wanted him likely pulled for him when he was first released.

The Dehya and Cyno numbers below are a stark contrast to Hu Tao and Yelan‘s recent reruns, where players were even aiming to get both characters along with their top-tier weapons. And that’s not to mention that some were even trying to get Yelan all the way to C6.

The numbers above come from GenshinLab – a site that uses Chinese App Store data to make sales estimates for this large portion of the RPG’s community.

Dehya and Cyno managed to make about $12,934,126 USD (£10,566,534 GBP) which is nearly four times less than what Hu Tao and Yelan have at the very top of the chart.

With Dehya and Cyno’s run over, Genshin Impact version 3.5 is now offering the Cryo trio of Ayaka, Shenhe, and Mika in its second-half banners.