Genshin Impact reveals Kirara, giving Dendro more characters than Geo

The recent Genshin Impact Kirara reveal puts Dendro ahead of Geo when it comes to character representation. Kirara is the anime game‘s ninth Dendro character, and Geo only has eight in total, despite the fact that Dendro has only been playable for less than eight months and Geo has been available since launch. Genshin Impact version 3.6 will be introducing Baizhu and Kaveh, then Kirara will come soon after.

The last Geo character to be added to the roster was Yun Jin, the opera performer from Liyue who arrived in version 2.4 well before the release of the first Dendro characters. That was way back in January 2022, and we still don’t have a Geo character on the standard banner – a fact that gets more noticeable with each passing update.

In truth, it might be difficult to think of a way for a new Geo character to fit into the current strong team comps introduced in Sumeru, seeing as the element can’t react with Dendro at all.

On a more positive note, at least the new Dendro characters all seem uniquely interesting. We’ve known Baizhu for some time, and Kaveh has made a strong impression through his interactions with Alhaitham. We know the least about Kirara, but she’s the only other cat girl that we’ve seen outside of Diona, making her inherently intriguing.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account did give us a small window into the character, however, mentioning that Kirara is a courier for some kind of Inazuman delivery service. Though, we don’t know what her weapon or rarity level is just yet since she’s likely coming in version 3.7.

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is coming to a close in a few short hours, so it’s your last chance to pull for Ayaka and Shenhe before Nahida and Nilou go live to replace them.