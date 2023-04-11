Genshin Impact reveals Kirara, giving Dendro more characters than Geo

Genshin Impact's newest roster addition, Kirara, officially gives the anime game's Dendro element more characters than Geo, despite being introduced in 3.0.

Genshin Impact reveals Kirara, giving Dendro more characters than Geo: anime girl with blonde hair and cat tails
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Genshin Impact

The recent Genshin Impact Kirara reveal puts Dendro ahead of Geo when it comes to character representation. Kirara is the anime game‘s ninth Dendro character, and Geo only has eight in total, despite the fact that Dendro has only been playable for less than eight months and Geo has been available since launch. Genshin Impact version 3.6 will be introducing Baizhu and Kaveh, then Kirara will come soon after.

The last Geo character to be added to the roster was Yun Jin, the opera performer from Liyue who arrived in version 2.4 well before the release of the first Dendro characters. That was way back in January 2022, and we still don’t have a Geo character on the standard banner – a fact that gets more noticeable with each passing update.

In truth, it might be difficult to think of a way for a new Geo character to fit into the current strong team comps introduced in Sumeru, seeing as the element can’t react with Dendro at all.

On a more positive note, at least the new Dendro characters all seem uniquely interesting. We’ve known Baizhu for some time, and Kaveh has made a strong impression through his interactions with Alhaitham. We know the least about Kirara, but she’s the only other cat girl that we’ve seen outside of Diona, making her inherently intriguing.

Genshin Impact reveals Kirara, giving Dendro more characters than Geo: anime boy with blonde hair smiling

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account did give us a small window into the character, however, mentioning that Kirara is a courier for some kind of Inazuman delivery service. Though, we don’t know what her weapon or rarity level is just yet since she’s likely coming in version 3.7.

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is coming to a close in a few short hours, so it’s your last chance to pull for Ayaka and Shenhe before Nahida and Nilou go live to replace them.

More from PCGamesN

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.