Genshin Impact Sara – everything we know

Want to know more about Sara in Genshin Impact? The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream gave the community exactly what they’ve been asking for: the Inazuma region. The next update is going to introduce several Genshin Impact new characters, including Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu. This is by far the biggest update yet, featuring new events, gardening, and a host of weapons and artifacts.

Kujou Sara, alongside other NPCs like Baal and Yae Miko, was announced as part of the 2.0 reveal stream. Baal and Sara first appeared in Kazuha’s story trailer – his friend challenged the Vision Hunters to a duel and was swiftly defeated by Sara. The Vision Hunters are on a quest to return the Visions that give the people of Teyvat their special powers.

Inazuma is going to become the go-to destination in Genshin Impact when it comes to new content. The story focuses on the Raiden Shogun as she attempts to fulfill her dream of achieving divine eternity. Expect to see more from Kujou Sara as the developers promise she’ll be a prominent character in the next update.

WHEN IS SARA COMING TO GENSHIN IMPACT?

Kujou Sara has only been confirmed as an NPC so far – it’s likely she will become a playable character at the same time as Baal. The Vision Hunters have been painted as the villains of the 2.0 update, so it’s likely they will see the error of their ways at some point in the future.

According to reputable leaker, GenshinReport, Baal will not be playable in Genshin Impact 2.1. This doesn’t necessarily rule out Kujou Sara from becoming a playable character, but this seems very unlikely given how strong the partnership between the Vision Hunters are. If Sara is willing to kill on behalf of Baal, it’s going to take a lot to convince either of these characters to join the good guys.

WHO IS SARA IN GENSHIN IMPACT?

Kujou Sara is a member of the Kujou Clan, one of the most powerful families in Inazuma. We know she was adopted into the clan, however we don’t know who brought her in or why they would want her specifically. She wields an Electro Vision, similar to the one Kazuha stole after his friend was defeated in their duel.

In the livestream where Kujou Sara was officially revealed, the developers described her as a tengu warrior. There is a rumour based on the leaked Wings of the Stormstrider glider that implies Kujou Sara was originally part of the Tengu clan. Her outfit also corroborates this, specifically her red mask which features a prominent long nose.

And that’s all there is to know about Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact. Want to redeem free primogems? Read our Genshin Impact codes guide to claim all the latest goodies available right now. Kujou Sara and Baal may not be joining the game anytime soon, but you can find out who is by checking our Genshin Impact banner schedule.