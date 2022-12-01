Genshin Impact leak shows off namecard art for Wanderer and Faruzan

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed the art for the Wanderer and Faruzan avatars and namecards that’ll be added to the anime game in version 3.3. The update goes live in less than a week, so players will be able to customize their profiles using the new cosmetics sooner rather than later.

For those who don’t know, you’ll first need to actually pull for Wanderer, AKA Scaramouche, and/or Faruzan to add them to your roster of characters. This will automatically unlock their profile avatars. The namecards, on the other hand, can only be obtained after you’ve raised each individual character’s friendship meter to level 10.

A character’s friendship level can be increased by simply having them in your active party while completing activities like daily commissions, quests, and other forms of active gameplay. Friendship can also be passively raised by leaving a character in your Serenitea Pot and collecting experience from Tubby.

These early images come from known Genshin leaker Pengepul Teyvat, and you can see them for yourself in this Reddit thread. Wanderer’s namecard is the same blue hue as his outfit and features a symbol that looks like his large hat. Meanwhile, Faruzan’s namecard is the same turquoise as her clothing, but the shapes inside are a bit more abstract.

The leak also shows off the namecards for the next battle pass and the new, permanent Genius Invokation TCG. The battle pass card is similar in colour to Wanderer’s, while the TCG card features a brown cat holding playing cards.

If you’re planning on pulling for Wanderer or Faruzan, be sure to read up on just how many Primogem rewards will be offered in Genshin Impact version 3.3 – especially if you’ve got your sights set on the Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, or Kamisato Ayato reruns as well.