Genshin Impact 3.3 Primogem rewards calculate to be higher than usual

Genshin Impact version 3.3 goes live in exactly one week, so now is the perfect time to figure out just how many Primogems you’ll be able to earn in the MMORPG game. Hoyoverse is introducing two new Anemo characters to the anime game alongside a couple of strong rerun choices, which means you’ll need to save up all of the Primos that you possibly can.

The numbers below come from a well-known HoYoLAB moderator, infographic designer, and guide writer named SoraHoshina. As usual, they’ve come up with totals that apply to both free-to-play players and players who choose to spend money on the Welkin Moon Blessing and the battle pass.

Before looking ahead to Genshin Impact version 3.3, you can check out the number of Primogems offered for version 3.2 to see if you’ve missed anything before the next update comes along.

Version 3.3 should offer up more Primos than usual, as it’ll be adding an Archon Quest interlude much like the one in The Chasm along with new gameplay additions like the Genius Invokation TCG and the next huge flagship event.

SoraHoshina’s calculations in the infographic above show that free-to-play players can expect to earn about 8,800 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fate, and five Intertwined Fate. And pay-to-play players should be able to get about 13,260 Primogems, 10 Acquaint Fate, and nine Intertwined Fate.

As always, these numbers can differ from player to player. This is especially true if your team is capable of clearing the 3.3 Spiral Abyss and earning all 36 stars for the full reward. The Primogem amounts offered by the new events, the TCG, and added achievements can also vary as well.

All of these potential Primogems will come in handy if you’ve decided to pull for Scaramouche, Faruzan, or Arataki Itto in the first half of version 3.3, or Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato in the second half.