Genshin Impact version 3.5 pre-installation is available now

The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update goes live on March 1, and it can now be pre-installed on PC and mobile devices. The console pre-loads tend to come a bit closer to release, and that’s the case here as well. The anime game‘s pre-installation will take up about 6.57GB on PC and 2.92GB on mobile. As usual, sizes may vary, but you’ll want to pre-install to make the download process smoother when it finally goes live.

It’s relatively simple to start up the pre-installation process on PC, as you just need to open up the game’s launcher. Then, select the Game Pre-Installation option on the pop-up window – it’s left of the game launch prompt.

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is bringing a new Archon Quest involving Dainsleif and the Abyss, this year’s Windblume Festival, and Dehya and Cyno character banners in the first half of the update.

While Dehya is generally a popular character in the community, these might not be the most desirable banners to pull on thanks to her odd stat scaling and weak tank role. With that said, a new version is usually busy regardless of the first banners – it’s never a bad idea to save yourself some time by pre-loading when you can.

Whether you plan to pull for Dehya or not, you’ll get a chance to test her out in the regular character trials, along with her new story quest. And if you’re taking this time to save up some Primogems, you’ll be able to pull for Ayaka, Shenhe, and the newcomer, Mika, in the second half of the version 3.5 update.

For more info on how to pre-install the update on mobile devices and consoles, you can check out HoYoverse’s official post on HoYoLAB.

Genshin Impact version 3.4 is in its final hours, so those of you who still want to wish for the powerful pair of Hu Tao and Yelan are running out of time.