Raiden Shogun materials – ascension materials farming guide

Preparing to farm Raiden Shogun’s materials? If you’ve heard the Genshin Impact 2.5 update rumours that Raiden Shogun, also known as Raiden Ei, is coming to the next Genshin Impact banner – then here’s where to find her ascension materials to fully unlock her master Electro potential.

Raiden Shogun has been a playable character for a while now, but if you didn’t get the chance to pull her in the 2.1 update, then you might be in luck in the near future. If you plan to pull on Ei’s banner, it’s best to prepare beforehand, so you can unlock her additional abilities and ascend her character quickly. Fortunately, her materials are all readily available, although they take a while to obtain.

It’s also worth noting that you need to be a certain Adventure Rank to ascend Genshin Impact characters, but if you want to think ahead – here’s where to find all of Raiden Shogun’s ascension materials and the best Raiden Shogun build in Genshin Impact. Want to see what abilities are in store if you manage to get the powerful Electro Archon? Here are all of Raiden Shogun’s abilities.

Raiden Shogun ascension materials

The following materials are required to ascend Raiden Shogun:

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 3x Amakumo Fruit 3x Old Handguard 20,000 2 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 2x Storm Beads 10x Amakumo Fruit 15x Old Handguard 40,000 3 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 4x Storm Beads 20x Amakumo Fruit 12x Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 4 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 8x Storm Beads 30x Amakumo Fruit 18x Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 5 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 12x Storm Beads 45x Amakumo Fruit 12x Famed Handguard 100,000 6 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 20x Storm Beads 60x Amakumo Fruit 24x Famed Handguard 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 6x Old Handguard 3x Teachings of Light 12,500 3 3x Kageuchi Handguard 2x Guide to Light 17,500 4 4x Kageuchi Handguard 4x Guide to Light 25,000 5 6x Kageuchi Handguard 6x Guide to Light 30,000 6 9x Kageuchi Handguard 9x Guide to Light 37,500 7 4x Famed Handguard 4x Philosophies of Light 1x Molten Moment 120,000 8 6x Famed Handguard 6x Philosophies of Light 1x Molten Moment 260,000 9 9x Famed Handguard 12x Philosophies of Light 2x Molten Moment 450,000 10 12x Famed Handguard 16x Philosophies of Light 2x Molten Moment 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Raiden Shogun materials farming guide

Amakumo Fruit

To find this glowing lilac fruit, you need to head to Seirai Island in Inazuma. These fruits can be found along the shoreline of the central island and on the outskirts of the fittingly named Amakumo Peak. Here’s a guide with a map on exactly where to find amakumo fruit in Genshin Impact.

Handguards

Handguards can be obtained by defeating Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in Inazuma. Old Handguards are a common ascension material, dropped by Nobushi, but to acquire the Kageuchi Handguards that you need to fully ascend Raiden Shogun, you need to defeat enemies at level 40 or above. To obtain Famed Handguards, you need to defeat enemies at least level 60.

Storm Beads

Storm Beads drop from Thunder Manifestation, the Electro boss found on Amakumo Peak in Inazuma. You can only fight this boss if you have completed the Seirai Stormchasers questline. Here’s our Genshin Impact Thunder Manifestation boss guide to help you take down this Electro Oceanid.

Molten Moment

To acquire this rare item, you need to defeat the Inazuma enemy, Signora, found on Narukami Island. This is a trounce domain that can only be unlocked by completing the Archon Quest Chapter 2, Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals.

Electro ascension materials

The Electro ascension materials: Vajrada Amethyst fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones can be obtained by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses.

Azhdaha

Dvalin

Childe

Coral Defenders

Electro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Thunder Manifestation

You can also use Electro ascension material to craft different variations of Vajrada Amethyst, such as using three slivers to make a fragment.

Talent Ascension Books

To get Raiden Shogun’s talent ascension books, you need to complete the Violet Court domain of mastery on either Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday.

That’s where to find all of Raiden Shogun’s character and talent ascension materials. If you’re hoping to pull a new Genshin Impact character, here’s a complete guide to Yae Miko’s ascension materials.