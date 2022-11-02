Genshin Impact Scaramouche reveal gets tons of love from RPG’s fans

The Genshin Impact Scaramouche reveal on the official Twitter account has become the most-liked tweet of its kind, beating out the ever-popular Yae Miko to grab the top spot. HoYoverse gave the former Fatui Harbinger a redesign, and fans are absolutely loving it. He’s been popular since his initial appearance in one of the earliest versions of the anime game, but this level of community interaction is still a bit unexpected.

Scaramouche first appeared quite early on, during the Unroconciled Stars limited-time event in version 1.1 – the event that also introduced Fischl and Mona. This means that many current players only know him from the Inazuma and Sumeru Archon Quests, which is the surprising part of all this.

Yae Miko‘s Twitter introduction currently sits at about 346,000 likes and has held the top spot for quite some time — in fact, it’s almost been a full year. Yae Miko was officially revealed in a tweet last December to prepare players for version 2.5, and no other character has managed to garner more community interaction when it comes to likes – until now.

The Wanderer introduction tweet is sitting at about 383,000 likes at the time of writing, but the number has been steadily climbing over the past few days. As part of Scaramouche’s Wanderer rebrand, he’s become an Anemo character. And if the Wanderer leaks are accurate, he’ll also be a catalyst user when he joins the roster in version 3.3.

Wanderer is the most popular Twitter reveal for now, but Yae Miko fans should still rejoice, as she’s getting a rerun alongside Childe and the newcomer, Layla, in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.2. She may not hold the top spot on Twitter anymore, but more players will be able to join the Yae Miko fan club since this will be her very first rerun banner.