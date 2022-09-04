Rockstar rolls credits on GTA 5 as it looks towards GTA 6

Rockstar has rolled credits on GTA 5 and GTA Online on its website as it looks towards the future of the Grand Theft Auto series and ramps up GTA 6 development. While undoubtedly one of the best open-world games around, GTA 5 will be nine years old on September 17 – a long time for any game to run, even if it’s still consistently popping up in the top seller charts. Now, developer Rockstar has posted a thank you to everyone involved in the crime game on its website, following news that Rockstar is prioritising GTA 6 development.

“Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years,” reads the ‘Thank You’ page on the Rockstar Games website. “We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day.” It certainly feels like a send-off to the long-running crime game, which would line up with many rumours suggesting that an official GTA 6 reveal could be coming as soon as October.

Currently, GTA 5 sits as the second best-selling videogame of all time, with an estimated 169 million copies sold to date – leaving it only behind Minecraft’s 238 million estimated sales. It has continued to thrive with re-releases on modern hardware and the success of its GTA Online mode, which continues to be one of the best multiplayer games going today. In March 2020, Dan Houser – one of the studio’s co-founders alongside brother Sam, and writer or co-writer on every GTA game since GTA: London – left Rockstar Games for pastures new.

GTA 6 leaks in July tipped off that the next game in the series is likely to feature a Miami setting akin to that of Vice City. This rumour was later corroborated by Rockstar insiders, who also suggested the upcoming game will feature a “pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.” There have been suggestions that Rockstar plans to continually update the game’s playable map over time, adding new missions and locations over the game’s lifespan – although it was suggested that the GTA 6 release date is still two years away.

