Hogwarts Legacy secrets list and how to solve them all

Want to find all the Hogwarts Legacy secrets? With so many hidden chambers, passageways, and an ever-shifting set of stairs, it’s no wonder that there are some deeper secrets hidden within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, a select few of these mysteries actually count towards one of the game’s challenges.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to solve all of the Hogwarts Legacy secrets until quite late into the game. This is because some rather hefty requirements rely on you learning specific Hogwarts Legacy spells and, in one case, upgrading it by finding all of the Demiguise Statues in the RPG game.

How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy secrets

Here are the three Hogwarts Legacy secrets:

Bridge puzzle

Clock Tower puzzle

Key of Admittance

Make sure you follow our guides to all three secrets if you want step-by-step solutions, as you will need to learn some spells to complete these secret challenges. The bridge puzzle only requires a fire spell, but you’ll need Alohomora level one to learn how to unlock doors in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as both a fire spell and Glacius, or just Arresto Momentum, for the clock tower puzzle. The Key of Admittance requires you to complete the Polyjuice Plot by learning the Black family motto and unlock level three Alohomora once you know how to get into the headmaster’s office.

Finding these Hogwarts Legacy secrets will give you all three levels of the Hogwarts Legacy challenges and a whole bunch of experience points that help you quickly reach the Hogwarts Legacy max level. After solving these puzzles, you’re probably at the point where tinkering with Hogwarts Legacy mods may give you some additional enjoyment, but if you’ve had your fill, we have a list of the best PC games for you to peruse.

