Want to know how to get the Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb treasure? As one of the side quests requiring you to enter a secret dungeon, this is a gauntlet of puzzles and fights against nefarious villains, culminating in a cryptic puzzle that has you galavanting across the Scottish Highlands for your prize.

In a very similar fashion to the Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell side quest, you need to grab a map to reveal a cryptic puzzle. You must search across the Hogwarts Legacy map to get it, but thankfully we have its location for you. To start this RPG game’s side quest, you need to reach level 24, complete the main story quest ‘The Helm of Urtkot’, and grab as many Demiguise Statues as you need to advance your ability to unlock doors and chests with Alohomora level three. You also need Flipendo, but more on that later. Then, from the Manor Cape Floo Flame, head to the manor on top of the hill and descend the stairs inside its ruins. Unlock the level three lock to enter the dungeon and start the Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb treasure side quest.

Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb treasure map location

Head through the gate and down the hall until you reach a chamber full of zombie-like Inferi. Cast fire-based Hogwarts Legacy spells, such as Confringo or Incendio, to make them vulnerable, then use any attacks you want to put them to rest. Through the hallway, there is a statue holding a staff. An Ashwinder appears as you approach it, so make sure you defeat them before continuing. Look around the immediate area for a level 1 locked chest and open it to retrieve the map.

Hogwarts Legacy Tomb of Treachery location

If you’ve already found the Tomb of Treachery Floo Flame, then just head there and enter the cave. The Tomb of Treachery is at the bottom of the waterfall from where you enter Poidsear Coast from the Coastal Cavern’s exit. Enter the cave and turn left at the sarcophagus to burn down the spider web blocking the tunnel. Hop over the fallen stone and blast away the spiders with Incendio/basic spell combos, or use Descendo to slam larger spiders into the ground as they attack.

After you squish the spiders, head into the next room to find some moths on perches. Use fire spells to erase the webs blocking your path and cast Lumos to herd the moths back to the moth door in the previous room. After more pyrotechnics on some spider webs, you will eventually free a block from its webby prison. Cast Wingardium Leviosa to move it below the wall, then cast Leviosa on the box to alleviate it high enough for you to climb up. Here you’ll find the last moth, which you can lure with Lumos to the door and open it. Defeat the Inferi in the next room and the floor puzzle should reveal itself.

How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb puzzle

Remember the Flipendo spell we said you needed to complete this side quest? This is where it comes in. You have a set of three-by-three blocks, and you must cast Flipendo on the three blocks, as shown on the map. To solve the Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb puzzle, cast Flipendo on the bottom left corner, the bottom right corner, and the top middle blocks. You need to ensure you have the correct orientation so that when you cast Flipendo on the blocks, the arrows point upwards.

Solving the Hogwarts Legacy Cursed Tomb puzzle will cause the stones to lift, revealing the treasure. Grab it and get out of the cave the way you came in. This side quest is likely one of the final ones you need to check off your Hogwarts Legacy quests list, so if you’ve finished everything else, you can always tinker around with Hogwarts Legacy mods. Alternatively, you can move on and look at our best PC games list for your next game.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.