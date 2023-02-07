Is Diagon Alley in Hogwarts Legacy for your shopping needs and sword-crossing dispute negotiations, or is the famous location omitted from the magical RPG? Well, there are certainly plenty of places to pick up your educational supplies, but these are mostly dotted around the legendary Hogsmeade in Scotland – far from the London streets in which Diagon Alley is located.

The Hogwarts Legacy map might be huge, but is it big enough to extend across the UK? Floo Flame locations would give us the ability to travel between the two, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the secrets of Diagon Alley are available to us in Hogwarts Legacy.

Is Diagon Alley in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, Diagon Alley is not in Hogwarts Legacy, since the open-world game is based in the school and Hogsmeade, both of which are in the Scottish Highlands. Diagon Alley itself is hidden away in London, so is nowhere near the location of Hogwarts Legacy. The game also takes place entirely in magical locations, and there would be no way of stopping you revealing yourself in front of muggles if you were allowed to roam as far as Diagon Alley.

Does this mean we’ll never see the well-known London street in the RPG game, though? Well, no. This is nothing more than wishful thinking of course, but if there were ever a Hogwarts Legacy DLC added to the game – we’re hoping for Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch too – there is every chance we would be able to take a trip to Diagon Alley, especially since Floo Flames are already in the open-world game, which would make long-distance travel easy.

Sorry for the disappointing answer, but there are still plenty of great places to explore. The iconic Hogsmeade is home to both the Hogwarts Legacy Magic Neep and Dogwood and Deathcap shops, which you’ll need to visit in your first few hours of the game. And you’ll need to explore even more of the massive map if you’re going to find all of the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations, Daedalian keys, and other similar quests and challenges.