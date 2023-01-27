Choose your Hogwarts Legacy house and wand wisely, there’s rules

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date getting closer there’s been an uptick in news and reveals surrounding the Harry Potter RPG game, with the official WB Games Support account continuing to provide clarifications for how specific aspects of the game will work. Now we know a little bit more about the potential for changing your wand and house during Hogwarts Legacy, and it’s as strict as the wizarding school itself.

During your time playing Hogwarts Legacy you’ll be able to act exactly like one of the wizarding school’s students, right down to picking your house and wand. You can even import your house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy as well, which should help you feel truly unique while casting all your Hogwarts Legacy spells.

So you might be wondering if you can change your house and wand midway through a single playthrough, and WB Games Support responded to one fan on Twitter with an answer.

“We’d like to confirm that you’re able to change both your wand and house within the game during the proper ceremonies.” WB Games Support says. “Once you’ve locked into those, however, you will be unable to switch them for that character!”

By the sounds of it “proper ceremonies” refers to going to the Sorting Hat for your house, and possibly Ollivanders or somewhere similar for your wand. So you can change your house and wand in these circumstances, but after that, it’s made clear that you’ll essentially be locked into these decisions in Hogwarts Legacy, just like one of the students would be.

You won’t be in the other common rooms on the Hogwarts Legacy map then by the sounds of it, depending on which house you end up going with. Hogwarts Legacy will have four character slots and a large number of autosaves and saves within those characters, so you can have a save for each slot and a unique wand for each as well.

If you want to know more about the Harry Potter game we’ve got a slew of articles on it, from how to get Hogwarts Legacy early access to how long Hogwarts Legacy is as well. We also have a list of all the best open-world games you can play now, if you can’t wait for to dive into this magical world.

