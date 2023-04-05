Honkai Star Rail release date, characters, story, and more

Want to know more about the Honkai Star Rail release date? Hoyoverse’s follow-up to Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd is almost here, blending together open-world and turn-based mechanics with anime aesthetics to create a different type of anime game.

At a first glance, Honkai Star Rail should look familiar to Genshin Impact players as the devs have decided to stick by their tried and tested formula. While these anime games share a similar art direction and user interface, they offer completely different gameplay experiences. The Honkai Star Rail release date is set to launch later this month – here’s everything you need to know about Hoyoverse’s newest free PC game title.

Honkai: Star Rail release date

The Honkai Star Rail release date is set for April 26 on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, iOS, and Android devices. The final closed beta for the turn-based RPG game took place on February 10 and ended on March 24.

Honkai: Star Rail story

You play as the Trailblazer, a faction that traverse the universe on a large train called the Astral Express, exploring space stations and different worlds. Encountering companions along the way, as well as many enemies. Hoyoverse recently released a Boarding Preparation Special Program to showcase the upcoming features.

The story begins when a power is implanted in the Trailblazer that gives them the ability to destroy worlds. To find out more, they board the Astral Express in search of answers from the many friends and foes you meet along the way.

Honkai: Star Rail characters

March 7th

Described as cheerful, lively, and whimsical. She was originally frozen inside a giant block of ice floating through space and was freed by the crew travelling aboard the Astral Express. She lost her memories, but is a happy go lucky character and cheerleader to the crew – her name commemorates the day she awoke from her deep sleep.

Dan Heng

Also known as Cold Young Dragon, Dan Heng is in charge of strategy and plans for the crew, and keeps March 7th grounded. Described as a reliable friend, there are rumours he is being hunted by someone, but he now works as a biologist on the Astral Express.

Himeko

A scientist who repaired the Astral Express and who walks The Erudition path and wields the fire element. She is a member of the crew on the Express and operates as a navigator.

Welt

A member of the Astral Express crew and the former sovereign of Anti-Entropy, saving Earth from annihilation. He is described as being wise and sophisticated.

Honkai: Star Rail gameplay

Honkai: Star Rail features a party system that gives you control of up to four unique characters. Though we haven’t seen much of the combat yet, the closed beta gave us a glimpse of what to expect. For those who play Genshin Impact, the style, characters, and UI will all feel fairly familiar, but Honkai Star Rail adds the traditional turn-based element to this RPG.

The game is open world and features plenty of exploration and there will be strategy applied to every fight, similar to Hoyoverse’s other games. All characters also follow a path, with Aeons who preside over each one – godlike beings, similar to Genshin Impact’s Archons, who can use the path’s energy, but can never veer from it. Each character also has different weapons and an element type such as lightning, fire, wind, physical, ice, quantum, or imaginary.

There are seven paths in the game which include:

The Destruction

The Harmony

The Abundance

The Hunt

The Erudition

The Nihility

The Preservation

That’s all we have for the Honkai Star Rail release date and what to expect from this RPG game, for more in the meantime, here are the best space games and best PC games to try out.