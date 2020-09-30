League of Legends patch 10.21 notes – Preseason 2021 changes, Odyssey, Harrowing skins

Jump To









As the days grow chillier and the evenings darker, the League of Legends 2020 patch cycle just keeps on rolling. LoL patch 10.20 has leapt from the testing grounds of the MOBA game’s PBE and onto live servers, which means all those balance changes and dragon-themed skins should be available very soon. Now, it’s time for patch 10.21 to make its glorious debut on the PBE – and, oh boy, is it a big one.

The first thing worth mentioning is, yes, that League of Legends Halloween skins leak from earlier this week was indeed accurate – Amumu and Elise are getting some spooky new skins with the coming patch. Officially called Bewitching Elise and Pumpkin Prince Amumu, the splash art we saw before is now officially confirmed, and we’ve got a look at these in-game in the Champion skins section below – along with several others.

Speaking of which, there’s a bunch of lucky Champs also getting new looks from the futuristic galaxy-themed Odyssey line in the next update. Aatrox, Karma, Kha’Zix, Sivir, and Twisted Fate are on the list, and Fizz and Kassadin aren’t left out, either – they’re in for a Little Devil and Hextech skin, respectively.

As for gameplay changes, there are plenty of major updates already up for a round o’ tweaking and tinkering for Preseason 2021. The massive item system overhaul that Riot’s been discussing in recent weeks has now landed on the PBE – including the new LoL item type, Mythics – as well the brand-new shop interface and item icon updates. Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter and senior Champion designer August Browning have posted a bunch of threads and notes helping to explain these changes on social media, which we’ve included in the notes below.

There are also lots of Champion-specific changes up for testing, too, which are designed to make sure everything’s working correctly given the major item system updates “maintaining compelling build choices”, as Browning explains. Plus, we’ve added some details about some rune and other item changes up for testing, too.

Read on to check out the (frankly, enormous) League of Legends patch 10.21 notes:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.21 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.21 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – though it’s worth noting that much of the Preseason content is due to stay on the PBE for an extended period of “six full weeks”, so won’t go live on that date. Maintenance times for the patch haven’t yet been been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 BST for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they’re confirmed by Riot closer to launch on live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.21 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

It’s worth noting, League fans, you might want to head on down to the Item and Shop Changes section below to get a fuller idea of the context behind the following Champion changes!

Preseason Champion balance changes (“The goal of most of these changes is to ensure the champions work correctly with the new item system while maintaining compelling build choices”) Caitlyn – nerfed Headshot (Passive): Crit chance now grants 25% less bonus damage to headshots Jhin – changed Whisper (Passive): Damage reduction from crit changed to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [25% (150% damage crits)] Crit chance Bonus AD decreased to [3% AD per 10% crit] from [4% AD per 10% crit] Katarina – changed Voracity (Passive): This ability “now applies on-hit effects to all units struck” Shunpo (E): This ability now applies on-hit effects Death Lotus (R): “Split damage into (Base + AP ratio) Magic damage, and (AD + Attack speed ratio) physical damage.” This “now applies on-hit effects at 33% efficiency to all units struck (each unit is hit for a total of 3 x Kat’s on-hits over the full 2.5 seconds channel duration)”. Kayle – changed Divine Ascent (Passive): Per stack attack speed changed to [30% + 10% per 100 AP at 5 stacks] from [6% (30% at 5 stacks)] Senna – changed Stats: Attack speed ratio increased to .32 from .2 Attack speed per level decreased to 2.5% from 4% Absolution (Passive): Crit damage reduction decreased to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [35% (130% damage crits)] Per 20 souls crit chance decreased to 10% from 15% Conversion of excess crit to lifesteal changed to 20% (+3% per 100 AP) from a flat 20% Dawning Shadow (R): Damage AP ratio increased to 80% from 50% Tryndamere – changed Battle Fury (Passive): “Crit chance per point of fury” changed to 0.3-0.6 from 0.35-0.5 Viktor – changed Glorious Evolution (Passive): Removed! Viktor doesn’t now start with Hexcore in his inventory, and he can’t purchase upgrades New! “Viktor gains an Evolution point when he completes a Mythic or Legendary tier item” (“Each Each evolution point upgrades a spell and grants +10% Total AP permanently”) Death Ray (E): Mana cost decreased to 50/60/70/80/90 from 70/80/90/100/110 Laser AP ratio increased to 70% from 60% Aftershock AP ratio decreased to 60% from 70% Volibear – changed The Relentless Storm (Passive): Attack speed has now got a 4% per 100 AP ratio per stack Thundering Smash (Q): Movespeed now gets a 3% per 100 AP ratio (which is doubled towards Champions) Sky Splitter (E): Cooldown decreased to 15/14/13/12/11 from a flat 15 The damage cap against minions and monsters has changed to [150/300/450/600/750] from [150/250/350/450/550] Yone – changed Way of the Hunter (Passive): Chance of a bonus crit strike increased to 150% from 100% Damage reduction from crit strike increased to 15% from 10%

MANA POOL CHANGES

(“To compensate for changes to Tear and the removal of mana on Sheen in Preseason”, as detailed by Browning on Twitter here)

Anivia – buffed Flash Frost (Q): Mana cost decreased to 60/70/80/90/100 from 80/90/100/110/120 Glacial Storm (R): Mana cost decreased to 60 (+40/50/60 per second) from 75 (+40/50/60 per second) Cassiopeia – buffed Twin Fang (E): Mana cost decreased to 50/45/40/35/30 from a flat 50 Ekko – buffed Stats: Mana increased to 330 from 250 Mana regeneration increased to 8 from 7 Fizz – buffed Stats: Base mana increased to 400 from 317.2 Mana regeneration increased to 7 from 6 Sylas – buffed Stats: Base mana increased to 350 from 280 The following Champions have had their Mana per level adjusted up by 20 each, as the dev explains on Twitter. This means the new values are as follows: Camille – was 32, now 52

Darius – was 37.5, now 57.5

Fiora – was 40, now 60

Hecarim – was 40, now 60

Illaoi – was 40, now 60

Irelia – was 30 , now 50

Jax – was 32, now 52

Kayn – was 50, now 70

Nasus – was 42, now 62

Olaf – was 42, now 62

Twisted Fate – was 19, now 29

Udyr – was 30, now 50

Vi – was 45, now 65

Warwick – was 35, now 55

Xin Zhao – was 35, now 75

Yorick – was 40, now 60

Zilean – was 30, now 45

Rune Changes

Stats Cooldown Reduction Runes’ CDR stats have changed to “+8 Ability Haste” in the game Ravenous Hunter (D4) Effect changed! “Heal for a percentage of the damage dealt. Healing: 1% + 2% per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion. Healing reduced to one third against non-champions.” Conqueror (Precision Keystone) Effects: Adaptive Force per stack increased to 2-5 from 1.7-4.2 Heal effect decreased to 10% from 15% Ranged heal effect decreased to 6% from 8% Presence of Mind (P2) New effect! “Damaging an enemy champion increases your mana regeneration by 1.5-11 (80% for ranged) mana per second for 4 seconds. All energy users gain 1.5 energy per second, instead. Takedowns restore 15% of your maximum mana or energy.” NEW RUNE: Legend: Destroyer (P3) Effects: “Gain 2% Bonus Armor and Bonus Magic Penetration for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks). Earn progress toward Legend stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.” Legends: Bloodline (P3) Effects: Max stacks decreased to 15 from 20 Transcendence (S3): New effect! “Gain bonuses upon reaching the following levels: Level 5: +5 Ability Haste Level 8: +5 Ability Haste Level 11: On Champion takedown, reduce the remaining cooldown of basic abilities by 20%.” Cosmic Insight (I4) Effects changed: “+15 Summoner Spell Haste +10 Item Haste”

Item Changes

“We’re about to debut on PBE for an extended six-week testing period,” Riot says in the post, “and want to share a preview of the 22 new Mythic items you can look forward to this November, plus a few dozen new and updated Legendary items. This isn’t a complete picture of all the item update has to offer, but we wanted to focus our first look on the splashiest item tiers. “Housekeeping note: Things will be in a pretty early state when you first see them, but expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more as we polish everything up over our month and a half of PBE time! Barring massive table-flips like item additions, removals, or reworks, though, this preview page won’t be updated after publishing. The item system will be immensely changed in preseason, and documenting our fine-tuning to that overhaul before it’s live won’t actually help players understand what to do on day 1. When the patch notes come out, they’ll have all the details as usual.” Targeting no change to Gold Efficiency on items after preseason More satisfaction – yes

More choices – yes

More power – no Eg legendaries have a reduction in stats to make room for the new Mythic passives Not everything is tuned yet, but wanted to put our goals out there — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 29, 2020 Tear is now a starter item. This let’s you start stacking while you build a mythic and complete seraphs or Muramana second. There is a trade off though it’s weaker for lane with a scaling payoff. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 29, 2020 Sheen no longer has mana on it or a mana crystal component. This opens up a lot more users of the item and the items it builds into. (We’re doing a small mana buff for champs that needed it before) — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 29, 2020 There are a few rune adjustments. We’re not doing any big changes but the transition from CDR to haste means we need to change a few. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 29, 2020

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SHOP UPDATE

Here’s all you need to know about the League of Legends Item Shop update on the way, and up for a big ol’ round o’ testing – you know where to click.

League of Legends patch 10.21 Champion Skins

Champion Skins

PUMPKIN PRINCE AMUMU – 1350 RP

Here’s the PUMPKIN PRINCE AMUMU splash art:

BEWITCHING ELISE – 1350 RP

Here’s the BEWITCHING ELISE splash art:

Little Devil Fizz – 1350 RP

There’s no LITTLE DEVIL FIZZ splash art to get a look at yet, but keep checking back as it’ll likely arrive on the PBE soon!

HEXTECH KASSADIN

Here’s the HEXTECH KASSADIN splash art:

ODYSSEY AATROX

There’s no ODYSSEY AATROX splash art to get a look at yet, but keep checking back as it’ll likely arrive on the PBE soon!

Odyssey Karma

There’s no ODYSSEY KARMA splash art to get a look at yet, but keep checking back as it’ll likely arrive on the PBE soon!

ODYSSEY KHA’ZIX

Here’s the ODYSSEY KHA’ZIX splash art:

ODYSSEY SIVIR

There’s no ODYSSEY SIVIR splash art to get a look at yet, but keep checking back as it’ll likely arrive on the PBE soon!

ODYSSEY TWISTED FATE

Here’s the ODYSSEY TWISTED FATE splash art:

Miscellaneous

Your Shop has returned to the PBE! This is a feature that periodically pops up in-game, offering some sweet deals on Champion skins, based on your match history over a given period of time. You can read more about Your Shop here

WHEW! That’s all we’ve got for the impeding League of Legends patch 10.21 notes, and all those item and shop changes headed to the game, right now, but keep checking back on this page over the coming weeks to keep up with all the latest changes up for testing – we’ll report on all the goodies and tweaks piping hot from the PBE.

Also make sure you go catch up on the LoL patch 10.20 notes if you want to stay up-to-date on what’s hitting the live game right now. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re looking for some tips.