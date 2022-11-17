Overwatch 2 sale offers discount Watchpoint pack after delay

Blizzard is offering an Overwatch 2 sale with a hefty discount on the premium Watchpoint pack for its recently released free game. The deal knocks a rather whopping 40 percent off the price of the premium edition for the multiplayer FPS game. The Watchpoint pack offers players a bundle containing several Overwatch 2 skins, 2,000 of the game’s paid currency Overwatch Coins, and the premium track for the first Overwatch 2 battle pass.

At 40% off, the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack is currently available for $23.99 USD / £20.99 GBP / €23.99 EUR. This makes for a fairly significant saving from its standard price, knocking a total of $16 / £14 / €16 off what you’d normally pay for the bundle. However, it’s worth noting that this discount has likely been implemented because the first battle pass is about to come to a close.

Overwatch 2 season two begins on December 6, bringing new Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra to the game along with a corresponding battle pass. This means that were you to buy the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack now having not previously leveled your battle pass, you wouldn’t actually be able to reach the max rewards level of 80 and unlock the game’s first mythic skin, Cyber Demon Genji.

If you have been leveling your season pass without purchasing the premium track, however, you could take advantage of this discount to upgrade at a reduced cost. It’s worth noting that you can also purchase the premium battle pass separately from the Watchpoint pack. The current discount is actually heftier than the cost of the battle pass, however, as that clocks in at 1,000 Overwatch Coins (priced at $9.99 / £8.39 / €9.99).

The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack is on sale until November 28. Along with the battle pass and 2,000 Overwatch Coins, it also includes two new legendary skins (Space Raider Soldier: 76 and Cassidy) along with ten skins from the first Overwatch’s Legendary Edition for players who didn’t pick that up at the time. If you aren’t interested in the skins, you might typically have found buying Overwatch Coins directly to be a more attractive proposition than the Watchpoint pack, but this discount might swing you towards the bundle.

Meanwhile, the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch has been delayed, with the planned season one update including several notable Overwatch 2 hero nerfs and a fix for the ice wall bug that has seen Mei removed from Overwatch 2 temporarily. Our Overwatch 2 tier list will keep you up to date on the best heroes in the current meta, while we’ve also got the best Overwatch 2 settings to help get the most out of your game. If you’re in China, however, the expiration of a Blizzard China Netease deal means that its biggest games will be suspended in January.