Rainbow Six Siege hackers are using Tachanka’s rework early

The Rainbow Six Siege operator Lord Tachanka has a rework coming later this season, but a few hackers don’t want to wait. Resourceful cheaters in the multiplayer game have found a way to use the new-and-improved Tachanka ahead of his formal insertion into the roster.

Courtesy of pigeonR6 on Twitter, we have some footage of the revamped Tachanka in action in a match, making it very clear the mask-wearing character is in the wild. The clip starts in the lobby, where you can see the entire team gathered around the surprise ‘Chanka, a couple seeming to gesture to each other that, um, this isn’t right. Then, when the match starts, the player finds their way into the room with Tachanka, where we see him in full action, shooting and using explosives just as normal.

A following screenshot of a killscreen has the Tachanka-user’s screen-name, Glock.cR, and a better look at his costume and equipment. Some footage leaked of the reborn Tachanka back in August, and the gameplay here matches what was leaked there, particularly the incendiary grenade launcher, and his DP-28 appears to be in the screenshot.

Ubisoft surprised dropped the new season, Operation Shadow Legacy, this week. Although the next season is always intriguing, this one’s especially exciting because it marks the introduction of Sam Fisher, known here as ‘Zero’, to the Rainbow Six Siege roster.

On the other side of game development, Ubisoft has been undergoing some corporate changes following widespread allegations from employees of a toxic work environment. Several executives resigned amid an ongoing internal investigation, and incentives have been added for leadership to prioritise creating a positive, inclusive work environment.

Lord Tachanka is believed to be coming back to Rainbow Six Siege properly later this season – make sure to check out our guides to all the new Rainbow Six Siege operators, and best Rainbow Six Siege operators, to stay ready for his arrival.