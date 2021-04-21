Want to know where the Goat of Wardings are in Resident Evil Village? Scattered throughout the mysterious village, and the Dimitrescu mansion that looms over it, are little, tiny wicker goats. They make a sound when their heads bop back and forth, and are the main collectibles which you’ll need to find and destroy.

Fun fact: wicker goats are a cultural icon in certain parts of mainland Europe, most notably the Gälve Goat or ‘Gävlebocken’ appears annually at Slottstorget in the town of Gälve, Sweden commemorating the holiday season.

Although sadly it has previously been the victim of arson attacks, thankfully recent years have been kind to the Gälve Goat (it’s survived the past four years untouched). The same can’t be said for the Goats of Warding; they’re unguarded and destroying them apparently incurs the wrath of Mother Miranda, possibly tying in with some kind of secret ending. In this guide we will tell you every Goat of Warding location we’ve found so far.

How to find the Goats of Warding in Resident Evil Village

As you enter the village, you’ll see a small shrine to the right of the path that leads up to the crypt. Inside the shrine is a Goat of Warding. You’ll know when one is nearby as its head rocks, making a sound that’s quite distinct.

Much like the collectibles from recent Resident Evil games, these collectibles need to be destroyed in order to ‘collect’ them. You can do this simply by swiping at them with the knife, or shooting at them. It’s perhaps a bit of a waste to shoot them if they’re easily accessible, so try to save your bullets for the ones that are out of reach (and trust us, like real goats, these can reach very high places).

Resident Evil Village Goats of Warding locations

Here is every single Goat of Warding location in Resident Evil Village we’ve found so far. Each batch is separated by the segment of the map in which they are found, just so you have an easier time working out if you’ve found every goat in the area. We’ll add all of the other collectible locations once the game releases at the beginning of May.

Village

As you enter the village, you’ll see a small shrine to the right of the path up towards the crypt. Inside the shrine is a Goat of Warding.

Look at the roof of the church to find a second one.

When you reach the field with Lycans in it, you can hop the fences in the top-left corner of the field and shoot the goat that’s perched on the stone wall at the back.

And those are the Resident Evil Village Goat of Warding locations we’ve discovered from the recent demo, so do check back when the Resident Evil Village release date rolls around for the whole lot. In the meantime, there are plenty of other unlockables hidden in the game, some behind Resident Evil Village recipes that require you to hunt animals, and the Resident Evil Village weapon upgrades require lots of Lei.