Resident Evil Village hunting tips for beginners

Wondering how the hunting system works in Resident Evil Village? This is the first game in the Resident Evil series that allows you to hunt animals in the wild. The animals can be butchered for meat, providing important survival benefits against the village’s toughest enemies. Spending your limited supply of bullets on the local livestock may sound like a silly idea, but the upgrades from these meals are worth the effort.

The animals in the village vary in size – from small fish in ponds, to large rams grazing on nearby plants. It’s considerably easier to hunt smaller animals, but the rewards from fighting off large beasts are too good to ignore and your successful hunts can be exchanged at The Duke’s Kitchen.

Here, you can transform your hard-earned meat into a hearty meal. The upgrades from these meals can be the difference between life and death, so it’s important to stock up before entering a new location. Here’s everything you need to know about how hunting works in Resident Evil Village.

HOW TO HUNT ANIMALS IN RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE

The easiest way to hunt animals in Resident Evil Village is to shoot the animals with one of your weapons. This will use up some of your ammo, however, so it’s important to have Resident Evil Village recipes in mind before killing a wandering animal. Ethan is also equipped with a survival knife – if this knife is anything like the one in Resident Evil 7, you won’t need to worry about it breaking.

Smaller animals like chickens and fish can be killed using your knife. You will have to get close to these animals in order to take them out. This can be difficult when dealing with fish as they will swim away quickly once startled. We highly recommend hunting animals with your knife at the beginning of the game to conserve as much ammo as you can for any fights.

When dealing with anything bigger than the size of a chicken, you may find that these animals aren’t fond of being attacked. Once an animal has been attacked, it will attempt to fight back. Don’t judge an animal’s attack power by its size – even pigs are capable of dealing lethal damage. Heal up before hunting to avoid being on the losing side of a man versus pig battle.

Hunting large animals using a pistol requires multiple bullets to take them down, so consider switching to a stronger weapon. Rams in particular require a lot of shots before giving up, but even smaller animals like pigs are surprisingly durable.

And that’s all the information we have on hunting in Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil Village’s release date is right around the corner – stay tuned as we will be updating this guide with more information once it becomes available. We also have a Resident Evil Village Goats of Warding locations guide in case you haven’t managed to find these little wicker goats.