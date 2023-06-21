Does Starfield have pickpocketing? If you have fond memories pickpocketing unsuspecting NPCs or planting explosives in reverse pickpocketing style in the Fallout series, you might be wondering if Bethesda is carrying on that trend to their upcoming space game.

The Fallout games have all featured pickpocketing in some form, including perks that you can level up your stealing and sneaking skills. Seeing as there’s so much to do in Starfield, from space combat to a long list of Starfield missions to get through, it’s likely pickpocketing is very much a thing. So here’s everything you need to know about pickpocketing in the upcoming RPG game.

How to use Starfield pickpocketing

An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a very brief screenshot of a frame that appeared to show pickpocketing, but the recent Starfield Direct confirmed pickpocketing is in the game and very much a thing you can do. In the video, you can sneak up on guards and choose to pickpocket them.

Whether you’ll be able to develop your pickpocketing Starfield skills by increasing the ease of pickpocketing, is currently unknown.

Though we don't know which items you can pickpocket in Starfield