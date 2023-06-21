Does Starfield have pickpocketing?

If you're wondering if you can pickpocket in Starfield, here's everything we know about taking items and planting explosives in the RPG game.

Gina Lees

Does Starfield have pickpocketing? If you have fond memories pickpocketing unsuspecting NPCs or planting explosives in reverse pickpocketing style in the Fallout series, you might be wondering if Bethesda is carrying on that trend to their upcoming space game.

The Fallout games have all featured pickpocketing in some form, including perks that you can level up your stealing and sneaking skills. Seeing as there’s so much to do in Starfield, from space combat to a long list of Starfield missions to get through, it’s likely pickpocketing is very much a thing. So here’s everything you need to know about pickpocketing in the upcoming RPG game.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a very brief screenshot of a frame that appeared to show pickpocketing, but the recent Starfield Direct confirmed pickpocketing is in the game and very much a thing you can do. In the video, you can sneak up on guards and choose to pickpocket them.

Whether you’ll be able to develop your pickpocketing Starfield skills by increasing the ease of pickpocketing, is currently unknown.

Though we don’t know which items you can pickpocket in Starfield, you can still plan your time in space game by checking out whether Starfield has multiplayer and the Starfield armor stats explained.

Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy.

