Can you use mechs in Starfield? A recent animated short in the Starfield: The Settled Systems series showed for the first time that humans have created and utilized mechanized armor suits as war tools and for interplanetary exploration. They were a significant factor in the Colony Wars, fought just outside of Akila City, so there’s a good chance that we’ll at least see some ruined husks in the deserts beyond the city walls.

With a whole universe to discover in Starfield, there’s every chance we could find traces of these old mechs on some of the planets in the cosmos. There are tons of cool features to look forward to, and it’s already shaping up to be a big game, so you may want to ensure your rig meets the Starfield system requirements. As the Starfield release date comes ever closer, there are two big questions: are there any Starfield mechs, and will you be able to pilot them?

Can you pilot Starfield mechs?

Sadly, you will not be able to pilot a Starfield mech. This was confirmed during an episode of the Kinda Funny podcast with Todd Howard saying there won’t be any ground vehicles to help you explore planets.

The only confirmation of any mechs in the Starfield universe in the first place has been from this trailer. However, since there won’t be any ground vehicles, such as cars or vans, maybe this is more of an indication that we will be able to find abandoned mechs with precious supplies, perhaps even some of the best Starfield guns to blast away threats.

So while our dreams of piloting Starfield mechs might be quashed for the time being, that isn’t to say there aren’t vehicles at all. You can make your spaceship, which is arguably cooler. Here are some tips for Starfield space combat to survive dogfights, and our Starfield ship building guide to help you customize your spaceship with the best tech.

Of course, for everything else in this massive RPG, a decent Starfield wiki is a convenient source of information. Our new Starfield Database offers you daily news, searchable databanks, and even some interactive tools to get you all the necessary info.