The Sims 4 is now available on Steam

The Sims 4, along with its now massive library of add-on content, is now available on Steam. While we wait for this evening’s EA Play event, it appears as though the festivities are getting underway a bit early. The Sims 4, along with several other EA titles, has finally hit Steam.

This is, if you’re not already one of the 20 million people who play The Sims, a pretty big deal – although it is in keeping with EA’s recent initiative to make its games available on more platforms. The idea is to give players “the choice and freedom to play where they want and with whoever they want,” EA told us prior to the show. Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Battlefield V, and Mass Effect 3 all arrived on Steam last week.

And if you’ve been holding out for the Sims 4 to come to Steam, there is so much of The Sims 4 to sort through now that it’s all available. There are add-on packs and DLC that let you dig into concepts like navigating university and drowning in student debt, leading an environmentally friendly lifestyle, and brewing potions that don’t unweave the fabric of reality. You know, all the things you need as a responsible adult.

There’s a normal way to progress through the game, watching your characters develop and earning money the old fashioned way, but you can also cheat your face off if that sounds boring. Our guide to Sims 4 cheats will help get you started.

Head over to the Sims 4 Steam page now to pick it up – or to start sizing up DLC packs to add on. The core game is currently 50% off, with DLC packs on sale for 20-30% off. The Digital Deluxe upgrade is also 50% off.