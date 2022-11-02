Tower of Fantasy character Saki Fuwa release date announced

The Tower of Fantasy character Saki Fuwa’s release date is now official, with Hotta Studio confirming the ice user’s simulacrum debut date for international audiences in the anime game. Described as one of the best fighters in Mirroria, the central city of the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update, Saki is a master fighter who can use a shadow sword and cleanse debuffs with ease. Players will be able to get their hands on the sword-wielder as part of an upcoming Tower of Fantasy banner.

A post on Twitter from developer Hotta Studio confirms the Saki Fuwa release date is November 10. This follows rumours that the character would arrive prior to the arrival of Tower of Fantasy character Lin. The news is accompanied by a flashy trailer showcasing the swift-slashing swordsmith in action. Saki Fuwa is the Captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, and dashes into action with twin blades that she whirls around herself. While she’s just arriving internationally, we have a good idea of how she works in the Chinese release.

Saki Fuwa’s skills deal plenty of frost damage – the Ice Shell effect on her Ryusen Toshin causes fully charged weapons to freeze the target temporarily and leave them frostbitten afterwards. If you choose to break the ice shell, you can deal bonus damage to the target. In addition to this, Saki Fuwa’s shadow sword passive will follow her around and can surge to deal huge amounts of frost damage in an area around your current target, and can trigger Phantasia upon landing to reduce the speed of nearby enemies. You can also activate Phantasia by ‘perfect dodging’ right before an attack hits.

Her discharge allows her to cleanse herself of all debuffs and sprint at a target to unleash heavy combo damage. In addition, Saki Fuwa boasts two skills unique to her dual styles. When using Fortitude Resonance, she’ll be in Calm style and can charge up to taunt surrounding enemies and absorb incoming damage, before releasing it in a frosty blast and healing herself. In Surging Heart style, she can instead dash a short distance, immobilising enemies along the way and dealing heavy delayed damage.

You can watch the Tower of Fantasy Saki Fuwa reveal trailer below:

In a chat with PCGamesN, the open-world game’s developer Hotta Studio says that the Tower of Fantasy version differences mean the Chinese and global releases will be ‘the same but different.’ It also promises a return of Tower of Fantasy character events such as the popular Aida Cafe event in the future. Be sure to check our Tower of Fantasy tier list for the hottest characters right now and our Tower of Fantasy password list to keep track of all the electronic lock codes.