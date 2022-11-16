Modern Warfare 2 camos nerfed with Call of Duty FPS game season one

Modern Warfare 2 camos seem to have been downgraded and visually nerfed as the Call of Duty FPS game is updated by Activision and Infinity Ward ahead of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season one.

Checking Call of Duty today, November 16, after the update for season one, all of the Modern Warfare 2 solid camos seem to have undergone a visual downgrade, transforming them from vibrant, whole colours, to ones that are duller, murkier, and less striking. The change is especially noticeable when examining the Neon Loud and Whiteout camos, which previously stood out as some of the most vivid in Call of Duty, but have now been muddied to make the best Modern Warfare 2 guns look a little more neutral.

Although it has no practical effect on the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles, for example, the change may be intended to balance and vary players’ camo choices. If you’ve played Modern Warfare 2 over the past few weeks, you’ve likely noticed a lot of opponents and comrades using the solid camos over the polyatomic and Orion variants.

In their previously more vibrant iterations, as well as being easier to unlock, the solid camos arguably looked better than their harder-to-unlock, more-detailed counterparts. The visual downgrade could be intended to incentivise Modern Warfare 2 players to drop the solid camos and grind for the gold, polyatomic, and Orion variants.

Regardless of the intention, Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed the changes and offered various responses, as well as theories about why the solid camos were altered. “They saw something that is good so they said we can’t have anything that is good,” writes one fan, in response to a tweet from owner of Karnage Clan, Landon. “The story of Infinity Ward.”

“They must have realised that the solid camos were too good and they need to sell store camos,” posits another CoD player. “Can’t have great camos for free in the game. It defeats the purpose.” Landon shares images of the altered camos in the same thread.

WHAT DID THEY DO TO THE SOLID CAMOS IN MODERN WARFARE 2 MANNNNNN 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2PuZDJkeQP — Landon – KRNG Apollo (@ApollosMission) November 16, 2022

Although this won’t affect the in-game performance of the best Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout, it might make you want to grind harder for that Modern Warfare 2 polyatomic camo. You also check out our full guide on Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges to find out how to unlock them all.