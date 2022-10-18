Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release times revealed

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date is coming up – but exactly when it hits for you will depend on several factors. There are several release times, in fact, and when it unlocks for you will depend on which platform you’re planning on playing the FPS game on, and whether you intend to pre-order it.

Activision has now provided some clarity on this front, so here’s how it all breaks down. On October 19 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, players who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be able to begin pre-loading the campaign in preparation for the early access period that begins the next day. This time is the same whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign early access begins October 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on all platforms. Again, this early access phase is available only to players who have pre-ordered the game.

Things separate out a bit for the full game pre-load, which for PC players begins October 26 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Console players will be able to pre-load the full game starting a week earlier.

Moving west to east, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PC launch time is:

9pm PT , October 27

, October 27 12am ET , October 28

, October 28 5am BST , October 28

, October 28 6am CEST, October 28

Be sure to check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to make sure you’re ready for launch day. The PC trailer features some 500 customisation options, so it seems as though you’ll be able to tinker with it to get it running on most systems.