Best Destiny 2 Hunter Stasis builds for PvP and PvE

What are the best Destiny 2 Hunter Stasis builds? Stasis first entered the Destiny 2 universe with the game’s Beyond Light expansion, quickly becoming one of the most fun and interesting elements in the game. Stasis uses icy shards to freeze, slow, and shatter enemies.

Stasis, which emerged from Darkness, is strong enough to remain a solid counter to any of the Arc builds, Solar builds, and Void builds in the space game. It is presently the game’s only Darkness-based subclass, though that will change with the introduction of the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, debuting with the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. Hunters are strong characters regardless of their subclass, but a Destiny 2 Stasis Hunter packs a powerful punch in both PvP and PvE activities in what many people say is one of the best free PC games out there. Whether you’re gunning for Flawless in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris or trying to get your favourite Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon, we have a Hunter Stasis build to help you achieve your goals in one of our favourite FPS games. Alongside the best Hunter Stasis builds, we also have an explainer on how to unlock Stasis Aspects and Fragments down at the bottom.

Best Hunter PvE Stasis build: Baskris DPS build

Designed for high DPS, this build is a solid option for the most challenging Destiny 2 endgame activities. It leverages the Mask of Baskris, which grants special Stasis-oriented benefits to the Hunter’s already-powerful dodge mechanics.

Class: Revenant – Silence and Squall

Silence and Squall: Summon two Stasis kamas that you throw one after another, called Silence and Squall. Silence freezes and damages targets, while Squall creates an ice storm that damages targets inside it.

Essential stats: Tier 10 Resilience

Masterwork armour to maximise stats, and use armour mods to increase them even more.

Class abilities

Gambler’s Dodge: Dodge to perform a deft tumble to avoid enemy attacks. Dodging near enemies recharged melee ability.

Triple Jump: Sustain air control with a second or third jump.

Withering Blade: Toss a Stasis Shuriken at targets to damage and slow them.

Glacier grenade: Creates a wall out of Stasis crystals, which can be shattered for damage.

Aspects

Touch of Winter: Glacier, Duskfield, and Coldsnap grenades have enhanced functionality. For this build, it adds a Stasis crystal and changes the formation.

Grim Harvest: Defeating frozen combatants creates Stasis shards. Shards grant melee energy when picked up by player or allies.

Fragments

Whisper of Fissures: Increases the damage and size of Stasis burst when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target.

Whisper of Chains: When you are near frozen targets or near a friendly Stasis crystal, take less damage.

Whisper of Rime: Collecting a Stasis shard grants a small amount of Overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Additional shards add to the Overshield and reset the timer.

Whisper of Durance: Slows from your abilities last longer. For abilities that linger, their duration also increases. (+10 Strength)

Exotic armour

Mask of Baskris: Replaces Stasis Dodge ability with a longer range, faster moving Shift that partially cloaks player during use. After Shifting, Arc weapons deal increased damage to combatants for a short time, and you deal increased damage to all slowed or encased combatants.

Armour mods

Focusing Strike: Grants class ability energy when you cause damage with a melee attack.

Innervation: Reduces grenade cooldown when you pick up an Orb of Power.

Recuperation: Replenishes health each time you pick up an Orb of Power.

Utility Kickstart: When class ability energy is fully expended, gain class ability energy.

High-Energy Fire: When Charged with Light, gain a bonus to weapon damage.

Elemental Charge: Become Charged with Light by picking up an Elemental Well. If the well matches your subclass type, get two stacks of Charged with Light.

Font of Might: Picking up an Elemental Well that matches your subclass type grants a temporary bonus to weapon damage of that same elemental type.

Elemental Shards: Stasis Shards count as Stasis Elemental Wells for you.

Elemental Time Dilation: Elemental well mods that grant time-limited benefits now stack.

Weapons

For maximum DPS, use high-damage weapons such as Ager’s Scepter, Witherhoard, or Thoughtless.

Best Titan PvP Stasis Build: Fr0st-EEs Fighter

This build is similar to the PvE build above, but with the addition of Fr0st-EEs, render it truly effective in PvP gameplay. This leg armour is underrated, meaning enemies won’t be prepared for the power they bring to the Stasis Hunter. In PvP, they grant a whopping 100% increase to base grenade and melee regeneration and 200% base class ability regeneration rate. Dodging also grants a 6.25% faster sprint for 10 seconds.

Class: Revenant – Silence and Squall

Essential stats: Tier 10 Mobility, Tier 10 Discipline, Tier 10 Recovery

Masterwork armour to maximise stats, and use armour mods to increase them even more.

Class abilities

Strafe Jump: Grants higher directional control.

Duskfield grenade: Grenade shatters on impact, leaving behind a field that slows targets and freezes those who do not leave the area.

Aspects

Touch of Winter: Glacier, Duskfield, and Coldsnap grenades have enhanced functionality. For this build, the Duskfield grenade increases slow-field size and creates a small Stasis crystal on impact.

Shatterdive: Activate while midair to quickly descend and shatter nearby targets on impact.

Fragments

Whisper of Shards: Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily increases grenade recharge rate. Shattering additional Stasis crystals increases duration of this benefit. (+10 Resilience)

Whisper of Chains: When you are near frozen targets or near a friendly Stasis crystal, take less damage.

Exotic armour

Fr0st-EE5: Increased grenade, melee, and dodge regeneration while sprinting. Dodging increases your sprint speed.

Alternatively, you can run St0mp-EE5, which are meta in Hunter PvP. St0mp-EE5 increase sprint speed and slide distance and improves Strafe Jump. However, the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons receives a large penalty.

Armour mods

Distribution: Reduces all ability cooldowns when using class ability near targets.

Bomber: Reduces grenade cooldown when using class ability.

Powerful Friends: When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. (+20 Mobility)

Quick Charge: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating targets with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns. Greatly increases ready speed of Fusion Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine Guns, and Swords when paired with at least one other Arc mod.

Dynamo: Reduces Super ability cooldown when using class ability near targets.

Additionally, run mods that support your preferred weapons in PvP. In this case, Sidearms and Shotguns are good choices.

Weapons

With this build, Sidearms and Shotguns are solid choices. If running a Sidearm build, consider Forerunner as a primary and Drang as a secondary.

How to unlock Stasis Aspects and Fragments

Stasis is only available to Beyond Light owners who have completed the Beyond Light campaign. After completing it, Guardians can head to the Exo Stranger on Europa to get the Born into Darkness quest to unlock Stasis. Destiny 2 Stasis subclass Aspects and Fragments require more steps in order to unlock them, and be forewarned that it can be quite a grind. But, you’ll need Aspects and Fragments for these incredible Hunter Stasis builds.

These are the best Destiny 2 Hunter Stasis builds for PvE and PvP.