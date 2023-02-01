Best Destiny 2 Titan Stasis builds for PvP and PvE

What are the best Destiny 2 Titan Stasis builds? An element of Darkness, Stasis leverages the power of ice and cold to slow, freeze, and shatter enemies. Upon its introduction in The Beyond Light expansion, Stasis introduced the Aspects and Fragments system that drastically changed Destiny 2 buildcrafting.

Stasis is powerful, and a proper Titan Stasis build can ensure you dominate PvP or PvE content. Unlike the Arc builds, Solar builds, and Void builds, which were developed with the power of the Light, Stasis is the FPS game‘s first Darkness subclass. And, it will likely remain powerful, even against the forthcoming Destiny 2 Strand subclass, debuting on the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date in the space game, which many players say is one of the best free PC games available. Here are the best Destiny 2 Warlock Stasis builds that can help you in everything from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris to farming Adept Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons by grinding Grandmasters.

Best Titan PvE Stasis build: Hoarfrost Barricade Behemoth

This build is made for maximum carnage, leveraging the Hoarfrost-Z chest armour to create a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. This renders the Titan nearly impenetrable. Paired with a slew of modifications that highlight Stasis abilities, it’s one of the most powerful Titan PvE builds in the game.

Class: Behemoth – Glacial Quake

Glacial Quake: Summon stasis gauntlet that freezes targets and sends out Stasis crystals to freeze additional ones. Heavy attack causes a glacial shockwave, while light supercharges Shiver Strike for bonus damage.

Essential stats: Tier 10 Resilience, Tier 10 Intelligence if possible

Masterwork armour to maximise stats, and use armour mods to increase them even more.

Class abilities

Rally Barricade: Creates a small barricade that you can peek over, which also increases weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Strafe Lift: Jump with strong directional control.

Shiver Strike: Hold to leap through the air. Releasing unleashes a powerful dash attack.

Glacier grenade: Creates a wall out of Stasis crystals, which can be shattered for damage.

Aspects

Tectonic Harvest: Shatter a Stasis crystal to create a Stasis shard. Shard grants melee energy when picked up by player or allies.

Diamond Lance: Shatter or defeat a target with Stasis abilities to create a Stasis lance. Throw it to freeze targets on impact. Slam it to freeze targets in a small area.

Fragments

Whisper of Fissures: Increases the damage and size of Stasis burst when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target.

Whisper of Shards: Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily increases grenade recharge rate. (+10 Resilience).

Whisper of Refraction: Defeating slowed or frozen targets grants class ability energy.

Whisper of Chains: When you are near frozen targets or near a friendly Stasis crystal, take less damage.

Whisper of Rime: Collecting a Stasis shard grants a small amount of Overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Additional shards add to the Overshield and reset the timer.

Exotic armour

Hoarfrost-Z: When playing as Stasis, Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Standing behind the barricade grants you and your allies increased weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Armour mods

Bomber: Reduces grenade cooldown when using class ability.

Innervation: Reduces grenade cooldown when you pick up an Orb of Power.

High-Energy Fire: When Charged with Light, gain a bonus to weapon damage.

Elemental Charge: Become Charged with Light by picking up an Elemental Well. If the well matches your subclass type, get two stacks of Charged with Light.

Font of Might: Picking up an Elemental Well that matches your subclass type grants a temporary bonus to weapon damage of that same elemental type.

Elemental Shards: Stasis Shards count as Stasis Elemental Wells for you.

Elemental Time Dilation: Elemental well mods that grant time-limited benefits now stack.

Weapons

Weapon containing a Headstone trait: Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the victim’s location.

Best Titan PvP Stasis build: Hoarfrost Titan Tank

Though similar to the Hoarfrost build above, this PvP build contains some notable differences. It still puts the Hoarfrost-Z’s unique Stasis-oriented abilities front and centre, but does so with a unique emphasis on PvP.

Class: Behemoth – Glacial Quake

Glacial Quake: Summon stasis gauntlet that freezes targets and sends out Stasis crystals to freeze additional ones. Heavy attack causes a glacial shockwave, while light supercharges Shiver Strike for bonus damage.

Essential stats: Tier 10 Resilience, Tier 10 Intelligence if possible

Masterwork armour to maximise stats, and use armour mods to increase them even more.

Class abilities

Rally Barricade: Creates a small barricade that you can peek over, which also increases weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Strafe Lift: Jump with strong directional control.

Shiver Strike: Hold to leap through the air. Releasing unleashes a powerful dash attack.

Glacier grenade: Creates a wall out of Stasis crystals, which can be shattered for damage.

Aspects

Tectonic Harvest: Shatter a Stasis crystal to create a Stasis shard. Shard grants melee energy when picked up by player or allies.

Howl of the Storm: When sliding, activate charged melee ability to launch a wave of Stasis energy forward that freezes targets and creates Stasis crystals.

Fragments

Whisper of Shards: Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily increases grenade recharge rate. (+10 Resilience).

Whisper of Rending: Primary ammo weapons do increased damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

Whisper of Chains: When you are near frozen targets or near a friendly Stasis crystal, take less damage.

Whisper of Rime: Collecting a Stasis shard grants a small amount of Overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Additional shards add to the Overshield and reset the timer.

Exotic armour

Hoarfrost-Z: When playing as Stasis, Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Standing behind the barricade grants you and your allies increased weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Armour mods

Taking Charge: Become Charged with Light by picking up Orbs of Power.

High-energy Fire: Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, but each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light.

Utility Kickstart: When class ability is fully expended, gain class ability energy.

Radiant Light: Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. (+20 Strength)

Powerful Friends: When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. (+20 Mobility)

Weapons

Weapon containing a Headstone trait: Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at the victim’s location.

How to unlock Stasis Aspects and Fragments

As a final note, it’s useful to know Stasis is only available to players to own Beyond Light and have completed the Beyond Light campaign. Upon completing it, players must visit the Exo Stranger in the Beyond on Europa to pick up the Born into Darkness quest. Upon completing the mission, players will unlock Stasis. However, unlocking Destiny 2 Stasis subclass Aspects and Fragments requires a few additional steps, some of which can be rather tedious. Guardians can also only pick up a limited number of such quests each week, so upon completion, be sure to pick your Aspects and Fragments wisely.

These are the best Destiny 2 Titan Stasis builds for both PvE and PvP activities. We also have guides to the best Warlock Stasis builds and the best Hunter Stasis builds, if you want to try those out. Alternatively, if you’re excited for Lightfall, check out our Destiny 2 season 20 release date guide to see everything that’s coming with the new expansion.