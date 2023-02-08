Destiny 2 new subclass may arrive post-Strand, Bungie devs hint

A Destiny 2 new subclass may be on the horizon after the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date and the launch of the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, according to hints from two Bungie developers who discussed the potential for a new subclass in a recent interview. Bungie design lead Kevin Yanes and feature lead Eric Smith sat down with Press Start Australia to discuss the forthcoming Strand subclass and subtly hinted that the studio may not be through adding new subclasses into Destiny 2 when the Weave-based Strand subclass launches with Lightfall in the popular FPS game.

In response to a journalist’s question about the possibility of a sixth subclass in the future and the “remaining design space for abilities” in Destiny 2, Yanes suggested the team had already shown its ability to work within that design space to bring newness to the original Arc, Solar, and Void subclasses with its 3.0 rework.

“I think we believe pretty heavily that there’s a considerable amount of design space available for us to consume and discover more of,” the designer says.

“I think, should we sit down and think about a space of a new power, I have all the confidence in the world that the team we’ve assembled on combat gameplay can pull it off,” Yanes explains.

“I agree. There’s still plenty of ability design space in Destiny 2. Like I said earlier, for every ability idea we execute on we leave a ton of others on the cutting room floor,” Smith adds. “There are new emotional fantasies, new mechanics that aren’t necessarily causing and preventing damage. There’s all sorts of things that we’d love to explore in the future.”

A new Darkness subclass after Strand would also be symbolic of a balance between the power of the Light and Darkness, which underscore the ongoing narrative in the space game.

For now, all focus is on Strand, as Bungie developers recently released a Destiny 2 Strand trailer and an accompanying blog post outlining what players can expect from the various subclasses.

Guardians have only a few weeks left to complete outstanding Destiny 2 season 19 activities, such as the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon and the Revision Zero exotic quest before the Lightfall launch, which will also kick off Destiny 2 season 20 in one of the best multiplayer games on PC.