Want to know the Diablo 4 early access start time? After three Diablo 4 beta weekends, we want nothing more than to explore Sanctuary without any restrictions. While it was nice to get a glimpse of the game, the limitations such as the level 20 cap stopped the Diablo community from experiencing the better half of the skill tree.

With only two weeks left to go until the Diablo 4 release date, there’s a way to get your hands on the game a few days earlier if you really can’t wait until launch. Reaching the Diablo 4 endgame is going to take lots of time, so if you want to get ahead of the competition in the RPG game, you’re going to need to follow these steps. Here’s everything you need to know about about the Diablo 4 early access release time.

How to gain Diablo 4 early access

The only way to play Diablo 4 ahead of its launch date on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 is to purchase the Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition. These two editions of the game contain four days of early access, giving you a chance to see Sanctuary before any of your friends.

When is the Diablo 4 early access start time?

You should be able to play on the Diablo 4 early access servers at the following time and date:

June 1 at 4PM PDT

June 1 at 5PM EDT

June 2 at 12AM BST

June 2 at 1AM CEST

June 2 at 8AM KST

These dates and times were confirmed by Blizzard’s president on Twitter, Mike Ybarra.

That’s what you need for the Diablo 4 early access release time. If you want to test yourself, you could aim to finish Diablo 4 during the early access period. Judging by our how long is Diablo 4 guide, it should technically be possible as long as you get enough sleep each day. You may want to study the Diablo 4 skill tree if you’re planning on blasting through the game, this way you can construct a powerful build without having to read loads of skills.