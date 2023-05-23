How long is Diablo 4 – length and time to beat

How long is Diablo 4? Blizzard’s acclaimed ARPG is returning, although this latest iteration offers a new sense of freedom with an open-world format. Consequently, you may be wondering exactly how long it’ll actually take to battle your way across Sanctuary and take on Lilith. Thankfully, we’ve got all the answers on how long it’s going to take you, from the campaign to the endgame.

The length of time it takes to beat Diablo 4 is set to dwarf its predecessor by a wide margin, and we expect the total playtime to align closer to that of Diablo 2. While we haven’t quite finished our own descent into Sanctuary, we have solid confirmation of how long it will take from the developers themselves. Without further ado, here’s how long Diablo 4 is, and how much time you can expect the RPG game to consume you on your journey to reach the Diablo 4 endgame.

How long is Diablo 4?

Diablo 4’s hellish campaign will take approximately 35 hours to beat, while a completionist run will take closer to 150 hours. These figures were confirmed by game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora, respectively.

Piepiora went on to clarify that the completionist playtime is for the average player looking to hit the Diablo 4 max level cap and explore everything the ARPG has to offer. It includes the time taken to clear Sanctuary’s grueling Strongholds and slay the most formidable Diablo 4 world bosses. However, we also know that Diablo 4’s story is set to expand across multiple seasons, so we expect these figures to inflate substantially over the course of its lifetime.

It’s essential to bear in mind that this is the length of time it takes to beat solo – in our experience, it’ll take you less time to clear the Diablo 4 map with a few friends in tow via multiplayer. Our list of Diablo 4 tips is also guaranteed to save you a lot of time (and pain) when finding your feet in the desolate plains and gloomy dungeons of Sanctuary.

Now that you know exactly how long it takes to beat Diablo 4, be sure to brush up on our collection of the best builds per class – whether you’re a Barbarian or Druid, Rogue or Sorcerer, we have everything you need to tear through Lilith’s demonic horde. We’ve also got some primers on the Diablo 4 skill trees and Renown system, so you can be fully prepared to dive into one of the best PC games of this year.