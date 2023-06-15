Diablo 4 error code 396022 explained

How do you fix the Diablo 4 error code 396022? Error codes are an unfortunate occurrence while playing games that are always online, and Diablo 4 is no exception. It can be tough to decipher these strings of numbers and troubleshoot accordingly, especially if you’re experiencing connectivity issues. Thankfully, that’s where we come in, as we take on the Diablo 4 error code 396022 and its server ping problems.

Diablo 4 is proving to be one of the best PC games of recent years, so it should come as no surprise that its servers regularly withstand one hell of a pummelling. However, its wild popularity can often result in a spate of random outages – and with no Diablo 4 offline mode to fall back on, it can leave you stranded in the log-in menu. Be sure to bookmark our list of the most troublesome Diablo 4 error codes and how to fix them, so that you can get back to leveling the best Diablo 4 classes in short order. Here's how to fix the Diablo 4 error code 396022.

What does the Diablo 4 error code 396022 mean?

Diablo 4 error code 396022 occurs when your attempt to connect to the game’s server has failed, indicated by the associated message: ‘there was a problem finding servers available to ping’.

If you’re currently experiencing error code 396022, then be sure to check out the Diablo 4 current server status for the latest issues that may have caused the servers to go down. It’s also well worth swinging by the Battle.net support page to make a note of any scheduled maintenance, as well as the Blizzard CS Twitter account for all the latest updates while the servers are down. We also recommend checking in with your Diablo 4 crossplay buddies to see if the problem is isolated to a specific platform.

How do I fix the Diablo 4 error code 396022?

You can fix the Diablo 4 error code 396022 in a number of ways, depending on the root cause of the problem – if it’s a server-side issue, then your only course of action is to wait until Blizzard has resolved it.

However, Diablo 4 error code 396022 may also occur due to connectivity problems on your end. Be sure to check your internet connection, and opt for an ethernet cable over wireless to reduce any instability that may be affecting your setup. It might also be worth restarting your router and PC to flush their respective memory caches before you attempt to log in again. Finally, take a look at the Diablo 4 system requirements and best settings to rule out any hardware hiccups.

