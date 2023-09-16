The Diablo 4 development team seems to have been in heads-down mode for a while, but Blizzard’s Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has changed that with the news that the upcoming Diablo 4 Season 2 is packed with “so much stuff” that the team will need two full deep-dive livestreams just to cover it all. With how quiet it’s been for the massive RPG game lately following its hugely successful launch, all eyes will be on what Diablo 4 has in store.

While Blizzard has continued to update Diablo 4 in recent weeks as we near the end of its first season, with Diablo 4 patch 1.14 rolling out earlier this week and an additional hotfix bumping up endgame XP gains even more, the team’s lead developers have – for the most part – gone largely silent on social media in recent weeks, a change from their initial focus on regular communication led by frequent update livestreams and community ‘campfire chats’ to address the state of the game.

Given the slightly lukewarm reception to the first season, perhaps that’s for the best – if the team has decided to focus all its attention on ensuring that its next season delivers on all Blizzard’s promises and succeeds where the Season of the Malignant fell short, then a few weeks without communication will have been worthwhile.

According to Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, that’s the case. “So much stuff in Diablo 4 Season 2 that PezRadar will need to host two deep dive streams to cover it all,” he shares to Twitter/X. “It is quite a lot,” Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher responds with a laughing emoji, adding, “I expect both streams to be around two hours.”

That’s certainly quite the promise! As someone who enjoyed the early weeks of Diablo 4 Season 1 but has largely fallen off in the wake of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, and the newest Path of Exile league, my hopes for a more fleshed-out second season are certainly high. Like many, I’m eager to return to Diablo 4 – but there needs to be enough new things to do, and hopefully some significant quality-of-life improvements, to make it feel worth my time to come back.

It’s been quite the period of radio silence otherwise – undoubtedly Blizzard is aware that a lot rides on how this next season lands with the audience, especially if its desire for annual Diablo 4 expansions for the future is to succeed. We already know that the vampiric Season of Blood will feature five endgame bosses with more target farming for Diablo 4 uniques and uber uniques, updates to damage mechanics and the elemental resistance system, and changes to gem storage and stash tabs to help better sort your inventory.

In the meantime, community manager Fletcher has continued to share updates and patch notes, as well as sharing details on Diablo 3 Season 29 and announcing news of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Season 5 start date. While those are certainly both fun, I truly believe that Diablo 4 has the potential to be Blizzard’s best game yet based on the foundation the team has built – now it’s just a case of if, and when, they can deliver on that promise for the long term.

